MILITARY VETERAN AND POET JERREL WOLFE RELEASES HIS BOOK, REFLECTIONS
Jerrel Wolfe has written a book of poems that will undoubtedly leave a positive impression on those who stumble upon it.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Reflections" is one of three poetry books by Jerrel E. Wolfe. It is made up of forty poems about everyday life, such as falling in love, the feeling of losing something or someone you love, family, and the Fourth of July. While each poem's pages are unique, a reader may come across a page that works its magic by touching their lives as if it was specifically written by them. Reflections contain some of the saddest stories, but author Jerrel E. Wolfe manages to make it a bittersweet journey for the readers.
"Reflections" is a lovely little collection. Wolfe doesn’t try to confuse his readers with metaphor and subliminal meanings. His collection is about sharing experiences. Do not be surprised if the collection causes them to ponder their own reflections and share their own stories." says Allison Walker from Pacific Book Review. Walker adds that Reflections is a book that is a perfect gift for grandparents.
Jerrel E. Wolfe attended Geneva College in Pennsylvania. He got into journalism and radio television. He graduated with a degree in Communications. Wolfe is also a military veteran who served with the American Forces Radio and Television Service in Frankfurt, Germany. Jerrel Wolfe became an associate member of the International Society of Poets and was named Poet Laureate by poets.com in 2005. Finally, he received the International Library of Poetry's Editor's Choice Award in 2005.
Aside from writing "Reflections", Wolfe also wrote another two books titled, Discoveries: An Artistic Poetic Collection and Poetic Perspectives. The book is available for purchase on Barnes and Noble, Amazon in Kindle and Paperback, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide. Visit his website at www.jerrelwolfe.com.
Other