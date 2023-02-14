Youthful Savings Partners With Usio to Bring Prepaid Cards to Youth

Youthful Savings and Usio Partner to Bring Accountability and Economic Opportunities to the Next Generation of Global Citizens

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through Usio’s prepaid card issuing platform, Akimbo, Youthful Savings (YS) will be offering prepaid cards to all youth in their tech-enabled learning ecosystem. YS provides top-performing youth with business capital through its Community Investment Fund so that youth business owners on Youthful Savings Marketplace can continue to grow their businesses and achieve financial independence at a young age. Akimbo allows transparency in how the capital funds are spent which further increases YS’ number one value - accountability. YS believes that if youth are given opportunities, immense character development, and opportunities to be creative, the world economy can become kinder and more inclusive.

Through the support of the Community Investment Fund, young entrepreneurs grow their own businesses and support their communities. Jose Santana, CEO of Yourganize and youth entrepreneur, is a dedicated part of the Youthful Savings community.

“The Community Investment Fund has allowed me to now get a Youthful Savings card where I can receive capital to help my business grow! This adds a layer of accountability to my business and makes me feel more comfortable with taking risks in my business to grow for the better of the whole Youthful Savings community,” says the 16-year-old Bronx native.

The Learning Marketplace, part of the Youthful Savings’ learning platform, allows all learners to receive financial rewards for attending courses. YS plans to provide its growing community of worldwide youth with Mastercard prepaid cards throughout the world. YS is grateful for the partnership with Usio and looks forward to providing financial inclusion, accountability, and kind capitalism through the power of empowered youth!

“As the industry leader in electronic payments solutions and funds disbursement for various types of programs just like this, we are pleased that Youthful Savings recognizes our innovative technology and has chosen to leverage our proprietary card issuing platform to disburse much-needed capital to the young entrepreneurs they serve,” said Louis Hoch, Chairman and CEO of Usio. “Investing today in our youth is paramount, and empowering these young leaders and teaching them the skills they need to be successful locally and globally is vitally important. We are excited to partner with Youthful Savings in this important initiative.”

About USIO:

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentation, document composition, document decomposition, and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has a development office in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.

About Youthful Savings:

Youthful Savings is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellbeing, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses via Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth have the ability to create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com

