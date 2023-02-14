READY SET BRO’S NEW SINGLE ‘HARLOW’; HEART, HEALING AND HOPE ON VALENTINE’S DAY RELEASE
~Canadian brothers' first original release of 2023 shines a warm spotlight on love and inclusivity~
We wrote 'Harlow', from the heart with a message of inclusivity and the importance of belonging.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Set Bro, the trio of young Calgary brothers and singer-songwriters is celebrating this Valentine’s Day by dropping a different kind of love song.
— Tavyn, Ready Set Bro member
‘Harlow’, the group’s first original release of 2023 finds 15-year-old lead vocalist Kaplan Doell playing and harmonizing with brothers Auslen (18) and Tavyn (20) on an emotional ballad that offers a call for love and support that cuts across all boundaries.
"Whether it's not fitting in with your peer group, feeling disconnected or judged by other people, or even bigger issues like bullying or marginalization, I think that regardless of your age, gender, or ethnicity, everyone can relate to those feelings," said Tavyn. "That's why we wrote 'Harlow'; from the heart with a message of inclusivity and the importance of belonging,” said Tavyn. “We’ve all been there in some way.”
The musical band of brothers (Kaplan sings lead and plays rhythm guitar, Auslen plays lead guitar and sings harmonies and Tavyn anchors the group on bass and harmonies) has a vocal blend and solid musicianship that often bring comparisons to other famous singing siblings, from the Everly Brothers, the Jacksons to Hanson and the Avett Brothers.
That blend of Ready Set Bro’s harmonies and musicianship drew the attention of veteran producer and former RCA recording artist Britton Cameron (Lonestar, Sister Hazel), who zoomed in from Nashville for the “Harlow” sessions, working alongside studio engineer Johnny Gasparic at Calgary’s MCC Recording Studio, where the track was recorded.
The Lyric Video for “Harlow” is also being released on Valentine’s Day and was created by Jeff Eisen of Stonechild Creations, using the latest in AI Technology from Midjourney.
Ready Set Bro is now receiving career guidance from a team that also includes PCG Artist Development President and former Disney Mousketeer Jennifer McGill, and PCG CEO Bernard Porter (Jason Aldean, Jerry Lee Lewis).
"Harlow" and the “Harlow” Lyric Video are both available now from Ready Set Bro at linktr.ee/ReadySetBro.
Here is the information on the new song at a glance
- Single Name: “Harlow”
- Release date: February 14th, 2023
- Songwriters: Kaplan Doell, Auslen Doell, Tavyn Doell, Cheralyn Doell, Britton Cameron
- Label / Distribution: PCG Artist Development / DistroKid
- Producer: Britton Cameron (Nashville, TN)
- Engineer: Johnny Gasparic (Calgary, AB – MCC Recording Studio)
- Lyric Video Production: Jeff Eisen (Calgary, AB - Stonechild Creations)
- Buy/Stream/Listen: linktr.ee/ReadySetBro
- Photo Credit: jchu photography
- Official Lyric Video: Premiering February 14th, 2023
To learn more about Ready Set Bro, visit their website at: http://readysetbroofficial.com/.
