Texas elder law attorney releases estate planning book titled “What Your Spouse Should Know if Something Happens to You”
EINPresswire.com/ -- North Texas estate planning and elder law attorney Leigh Hilton has released “What Your Spouse Should Know if Something Happens to You,” a book packed with specific and practical instructions to guide and prepare readers for the legal, financial and emotional consequences one must face when a spouse dies.
“‘What Your Spouse Should Know if Something Happens to You’ is a valuable tool that can make circumstances much easier when a spouse becomes incapacitated or dies,” Leigh Hilton said. “A family fact sheet, along with proper estate planning, is essential in protecting everything you own and everyone you love, while also preparing yourself for the legalities of death.”
“What Your Spouse Should Know if Something Happens to You” helps spouses organize all their personal information and critical documents into a quick-reference guide that can be used by friends and relatives. It gives couples and families peace of mind by relieving the additional burden of searching for important papers when a death occurs or when one spouse becomes incapacitated.
“It pains me to see a surviving spouse or relative become overwhelmed by the search for important information when a loved one passes away,” Hilton expressed. “‘What Your Spouse Should Know if Something Happens to You’ is a simple and easy-to-read guide that encourages couples to work together in documenting all their information before it’s needed.”
Leigh Hilton is also the author of “Who Gets Your Stuff When You Die?,” a book based on her popular seminar of the same name, and two companion books for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers titled “You’re Not Alone: Living with Alzheimer’s Disease” and “You’re Not Alone: Living as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver.”
“What Your Spouse Should Know if Something Happens to You” is available for purchase online at dentonestateplanninglawyer.com/buy-leighs-books along with Hilton’s other published works.
Leigh Hilton has over 26 years of legal experience in the practice areas of estate planning, probate law, elder law, special needs planning, Medicaid planning and veterans’ benefits. She has helped over 6,000 families protect the assets that they leave to loved ones and has given over 400 speeches to various groups and organizations.
Visit dentonestateplanninglawyer.com or call (940) 387-8800 for more information about Leigh Hilton, PLLC or to schedule an estate planning consultation. Information about Leigh Hilton’s upcoming seminars can be found at dentonestateplanninglawyer.com/events/list/.
Tim Crouch
