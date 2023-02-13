Wearable Adhesives Market worth US$ 900 million by 2033, to witness a CAGR of 9.3% - Fact.MR Analysis

Strong demand for silicone-based adhesives is projected to propel the global wearable adhesives market over the coming years, says Fact.MR.

The term 'wearable technology' refers to electronic items developed for people to wear on their bodies. Wearable technology is frequently employed in navigational systems and healthcare, in addition to commercial applications.

Sticking a wearable gadget to the skin can be difficult. That is why a suitable adhesive is essential for holding the device together or adhering the device to the wearer's skin. Wearable adhesives are intended for human skin and applications that need short- to long-term wear. Wearable adhesives can be utilized to stick numerous medical devices to a patient's skin to gather data about the patient's health or to track the patient's activity.

Patients suffering from chronic ailments such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes benefit from wearable devices. These devices provide valuable data on blood glucose levels, blood pressure, and breathing patterns.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity is a major factor driving the demand for wearable devices, which is propelling market growth. Moreover, growing customer awareness regarding health and well-being is accelerating the global market expansion. This awareness has increased among the population due to the government's increasing healthcare measures emphasizing the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market due to increasing demand for remote patient monitoring devices. This boosted the sales of wearable adhesives during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global wearable adhesives market amounted to US$ 370 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for wearable adhesives is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is estimated to garner US$ 900 million by 2033.

North America held 35% share of the global market in 2022.

Silicone-based adhesives accounted for 50% share of the worldwide market in 2022.



“The global wearable adhesives market is benefitting significantly from factors such as increased incidence of chronic diseases, expanding obese population, technological improvements, and new product releases,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Wearable Adhesives Industry Research

By Product : Acrylic-based Silicone-based

By Application : Diagnostic Devices Monitoring Devices

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Settings

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global market. The growing development of advanced technologies, increasing obese population, and rising demand for monitoring devices are contributing to regional market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to experience substantial growth over the next ten years.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the wearable adhesives market are working on increasing their market presence through a variety of strategic efforts. Key market participants are concentrating on new developments, acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations. This not only allows them to expand their product portfolio but also allows them to develop a strong market presence and expand their global footprint. Furthermore, several start-ups are entering the worldwide market with innovative stick-to-skin materials.

3M collaborated with PolarSeal Tapes & Conversions, a developer of medical device solutions, in October 2022. Companies collaborated to create wearable medical device adhesive solutions.

In September 2022, 3M partnered with Epicore Biosystems, a digital health firm, and Innovize, Inc., a specialized medical device maker. This alliance aims to address a variety of issues by utilizing better and safer healthcare solutions.

3M unveiled 3M Medical Tape 4576, an adhesive tape intended to secure medical equipment to a patient's skin, in April 2022. The product provides skin devices with greater flexibility, and adhesion.

3M introduced 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Tapes, a next-generation silicone adhesive, in November 2020. The product is repositionable, conformable, and flexible, making it compatible with a variety of medical devices, such as wearable cardiac monitors, glucose monitoring systems, and sleep and incontinence devices.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

3M Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Adhezion Biomedical, LLC

Ethicon US LLC

Chemence Ltd

Gentag, Inc

GluStitch Inc

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global wearable adhesives market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (acrylic-based, silicone-based), application (diagnostic devices, monitoring devices), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

