AB37 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-02-13

WISCONSIN, February 13 - An Act to renumber 111.335 (3) (a); to renumber and amend 973.015 (1m) (a) 1.; to amend 111.335 (4) (b), 111.335 (4) (c) 1. (intro.), 111.335 (4) (e), 111.335 (4) (f) 1., 950.04 (1v) (g), 973.015 (1m) (a) 3. a., 973.015 (1m) (b) and 973.25 (1) (a); and to create 111.335 (3) (ag), 111.335 (3) (g), 973.015 (1b), 973.015 (1m) (a) 1. a. and b., 973.015 (1m) (a) 3. c., cg., cr. and d. and 4., 973.015 (1m) (c) and 973.015 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: expungement of records of certain crimes and discrimination based on expunged conviction. (FE)