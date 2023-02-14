CFA Society New York Announces Exciting 6th Annual Single Family Office Conference

This event will bring together representatives of the wealthiest US families to share their investment plans, thoughts and risks they are expecting.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFA Society New York Announces Exciting 6th Annual Single Family Office ConferenceCFA Society New York is thrilled to announce the upcoming 6th Annual Single Family Office Conference, taking place on March 14 at CFA Society New York’s offices in Times Square. This much-anticipated event will bring together representatives of the wealthiest US families to share their investment plans, thoughts and risks they are expecting.This panel will provide a rare glimpse at the allocators, their methodologies, investments and market views. It is not every day that one has the opportunity to gain first degree insight into the single-family office space. CFA Society New York has gone to great lengths to ensure that attendees have an unforgettable experience, with ample networking time."We are thrilled to bring this event to New York City and can't wait to see members come together to learn from the wealthiest families, said Thomas Brigandi, Chair of the Board of Directors of CFA Society New York and the person who spearheaded the Asset Owner Series . "We believe that the 6th Annual Single Family Office Conference will be a highlight of the year, and we're looking forward to an amazing turnout."For more information, please contact Rob Rowan, Director of the Asset Owner Series, CFA Society New York.The mission of CFA Society New York is to serve the needs of all members and investment professionals and to educate the investing public. CFA Society New York pioneered the Asset Owner Series in 2015 with the purpose of showcasing a collection of exclusive events for investment industry executives looking to improve their asset management strategies and advance their market knowledge with the guidance of some of the most experienced minds in the industry.CFA Society New York1540 Broadway, Suite 1010 (entrance on 45th Street)New York, NY 10036-2714