Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,071 in the last 365 days.

DTI TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETINGS ON BROADBAND FUNDING

Picture of the DTI logo

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Technology and Information’s (DTI) Broadband Office will host public meetings in early March to share information about major broadband initiatives happening across the state.  Funding for both infrastructure and digital equity will be made available to Delaware through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Delaware is expected to receive approximately $100 million for these purposes.

The public is encouraged to attend one of the following sessions in their area:

  • Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 pm EST at the Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza in Dover
  • Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 pm EST at the Georgetown Public Library, 123 West Pine Street in Georgetown
  • Monday, March 6 at 6:30 pm EST at the Appoquinimink Community Library, 204 E. Main Street in Middletown

Attendees will be asked to participate in a brief survey about their broadband needs and experiences.

More information on the Delaware Broadband Strategy is available at https://broadband.delaware.gov/pages/index.shtml?dc=DelawareBroadbandStrategy.

Information on the NTIA BEAD program can be found at https://broadbandusa.ntia.doc.gov/resources/grant-programs/broadband-equity-access-and-deployment-bead-program.

###

 

About the Delaware Department of Technology and Information

The Department of Technology and Information (DTI) is the state’s central IT organization, chartered to deliver core services to other state organizations and exercise governance over the technology direction and investments of the state. DTI provides enterprise services that enable other organizations to effectively fulfill their missions.

Media Contact

Christina Dirksen, Strategic Communications Manager, DTI
(302) 739-9736 w Christina.Dirksen@state.de.us


You just read:

DTI TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETINGS ON BROADBAND FUNDING

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.