DTI TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETINGS ON BROADBAND FUNDING

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Technology and Information’s (DTI) Broadband Office will host public meetings in early March to share information about major broadband initiatives happening across the state. Funding for both infrastructure and digital equity will be made available to Delaware through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Delaware is expected to receive approximately $100 million for these purposes.

The public is encouraged to attend one of the following sessions in their area:

Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 pm EST at the Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza in Dover

Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 pm EST at the Georgetown Public Library, 123 West Pine Street in Georgetown

Monday, March 6 at 6:30 pm EST at the Appoquinimink Community Library, 204 E. Main Street in Middletown

Attendees will be asked to participate in a brief survey about their broadband needs and experiences.

More information on the Delaware Broadband Strategy is available at https://broadband.delaware.gov/pages/index.shtml?dc=DelawareBroadbandStrategy.

Information on the NTIA BEAD program can be found at https://broadbandusa.ntia.doc.gov/resources/grant-programs/broadband-equity-access-and-deployment-bead-program.

###

About the Delaware Department of Technology and Information

The Department of Technology and Information (DTI) is the state’s central IT organization, chartered to deliver core services to other state organizations and exercise governance over the technology direction and investments of the state. DTI provides enterprise services that enable other organizations to effectively fulfill their missions.

Media Contact

Christina Dirksen, Strategic Communications Manager, DTI

(302) 739-9736 w Christina.Dirksen@state.de.us