This past weekend, Senate Democratic Leaders held our very first listening tour of 2023, traveling to Council Bluffs for a series of meetings with community leaders and everyday Iowans. We heard what’s on folks’ minds [...]
You just read:
Iowa Senate Democrats on the Road in Council Bluffs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.