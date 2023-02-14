30-Day Sales Event

Submit Release
MEBANE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Plumbing & Water Systems a local plumbing company in Mebane, NC announced today they are having a 30-day sale which includes $50 off water heater repair and up to $300 off a water heater replacement.

The repair service includes any work on a water heater in a home or business.

The water heater replacement sale includes:
• Tankless water heaters
• Electric water heaters
• Gas water heaters
• Propane water heaters
• Solar water heaters

Carolina Plumbing is a veteran founded business. The owner says Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to start this sale because they have been in the area for 39 years and love the community.

This sales event will end on March 14, 2023.

