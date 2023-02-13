It's A Sweet Day in LA Attend Sweetest Pre-Woman's Day Party Enjoy French Treats
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created and sponsors 'A Sweet Day in LA;' the sweetest party for talented kids who love to draw and enjoy LA's Best Treats. #kidsteachvalues #asweetdayinla #celebratewomen #partyforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created and sponsors 'A Sweet Day in LA;' the sweetest party for talented kids who love to draw and enjoy LA's Best Treats.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "We create and sponsor fun fulfilling experiences to teach sweet kids positive values and Party for Good!"
It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Pre-Women's Day Party Ever for Kids.
Kids bring a drawing of a "woman they admire most" to earn The Sweetest French Treats (Macarons).
Sweet Party is on March 4th, 2023; 11am-12pm at Le Macaron in Santa Monica 'Come on time or you'll miss all the fun!'
Party Perfectly Designed for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Elementary School Kids (accompanied by sweet parent).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I want to personally thank; Sixtine and Vincent, co-owners of Le Macaron on Montana Avenue, in Santa Monica, for letting us host A Sweet Day in LA!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to shop for good and make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund local causes your care about, and enjoy shopping rewards. To learn more www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram