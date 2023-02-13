DOS Announces Completion of Resiliency Project at Oak Point Boat Launch in Town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County

Secretary of State Robert Rodriquez today announced construction is complete on a flood resiliency project at the Oak Point Boat Launch within the town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County. The project was awarded $60,000 in grant funding through the State’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The completed improvements will address fluctuating water levels along the St. Lawrence River, as well as promote boater safety.

“New York’s commitment to advance climate change adaptation and promote community resiliency is unwavering,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “Through this targeted investment, the Oak Point Boat Launch will be a safer, more accessible and enjoyable destination for residents and visitors for generations to come, while also contributing to the quality of life and economic vibrancy of the town and the whole region.”

The town of Hammond owns and maintains the Oak Point Boat Launch, located centrally on the St. Lawrence River, between Chippewa Bay and Jacques Cartier State Park. The boat launch is popular with residents and visitors of the area during the boating season, as well as hunters, anglers, and seasonal island residents. The town has made previous efforts to maintain the launch, but due to high water conditions experienced along the St. Lawrence River in 2019, the launch needed improvements.

Resiliency measures for this project included improvements to the boat ramp and the existing access road to allow for easier use and accessibility even during times of high-water events, and the installation of new signage at the launch site. Additionally, dredging was undertaken at the end of the ramp to provide adequate depth for boat trailers during low water conditions.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chair Basil Seggos said, “Each completed REDI project is helping to realize the State’s vision of climate resilient infrastructure. With the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, and with the invaluable partnership of local government shoreline communities will be prepare for future high-water event.”

Senator Mark Walczyk said, "The improvements to the Oak Point Boat Launch after the damage caused by flooding in 2019 will bring a significant service to the 49th Senate district by providing convenient access to the mighty St. Lawrence River and all it has to offer. These improvements will make accessing the boat launch much easier and efficient even when we have unpredictable high waters. They also serve as a reminder that even when we get knocked down, the 49th Senate District will get back up and rebuild better than ever."

Assemblyman Scott Gray said, “The completed improvements to the Oak Point Boat Launch were much needed and much deserved for the people of Hammond and St. Lawrence County. The REDI Commission has offered a critical and resilient solution to the high-water crisis of 2017 and 2019. Participating on the REDI commission was one of the most valued experiences of my time in government. This is a prime example of the success the government can have when we work together.”

St. Lawrence County Chairman David Forsythe said, “I would like to acknowledge as well commend the REDI Program for the completion of the Oak Point Boat Launch project. Over the years, I have known many to utilize this site to access the St Lawrence River for recreational purposes. As I think back to my early years on the Board as a member of the Fish Advisory Board, the main concern, besides the fish was insuring access points to our waterways. This project is a testament to the success of the REDI Program and ensures access as well as recreational opportunities for years to come.”

Hammond Town Supervisor Ron Bertram said, “The Oak Point Boat Launch improvements are important and critical updates necessary to ensure that this highly trafficked asset remains open and accessible to residents and visitors to the town of Hammond. The improvements to this launch will make it more resilient to fluctuating water levels that we experience on the St. Lawrence River. We are thankful to the REDI Team and the New York State Administration, for their continued support in navigating this project.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million, to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State’s REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 40 projects in the design phase, 48 projects in the construction phase, and 46 projects completed.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.