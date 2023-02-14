Demola the Violinist Releases New Vocal and Violin Single "One In A Million"
Internationally acclaimed, multi-genre artist known for his violin works both original and covers releases new vocal single "One in a Million."
This song is definitely a banger! It's catchy, radio suited, event and club spec, and will most definitely be a chorus for the ladies!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally Renowned multi-genre Violinist, producer, vocalist, and social media instrumentalist sensation - Demola (aka "Demola The Violinist") has captivated audiences across the globe. With over 2.5million combined social media followers.
— Artist, Instrumentalist, and Producer- Demola the Violinist
On February 14th, 2023, Demola will now release his first vocal single since 2019, “One in a Million.” One In a Million reveals a new side of Demola, one which most of his fans haven't seen. This song is a fusion of Afrobeats, Pop with sprinkles of jazz and a pop-jazz violin solo.
This song is definitely a banger! It's catchy, radio suited, an event and club spec, and will be a chorus for the ladies for sure," says Demola.
“One in a Million” combines the elements of happiness, upbeat vibe with love/romance and swag. It is one of the songs written and produced by Demola himself and this is a Bop. The raspy-sultry voice of Demola singing the melodic & catchy song plus the contemporary violin solo will keep this song on repeat. One In A Million has a huge global appeal and will surely be a bridge between genres and culture. With each of his digital posts going viral and his on-going social media explosive growth, Demola expects this new release to take flight and become an overnight sensation, coupled with the fact that it has global sound, thus a global reach is expected.
This project means a lot to Demola as it is his first single off his upcoming debut VOCAL+ violin combo album.
"One In A Million" is now available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Tidal, Audiomack, ITunes, Amazon and Apple Music.
Stream and Download here: https://unitedmasters.com/m/demolaoneinamillion
Connect with Demola on his socials here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/demolaviolinist
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demolaviolinist
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demolaviolinist?_t=8Zk1a6qUhQZ&_r=1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/demolaviolinist
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/demolaviolinist
Website: www.demolatheviolinist.com
