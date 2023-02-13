The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward" or the "Company") HAYW on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward disclosed that it was expecting its channel partners to reduce its inventory on hand by approximately 4 to 6 weeks in the second half of 2022. As a result, the Company updated its full year 2022 outlook expecting net sales to decline between 2% and 6% year-over-year, compared to prior guidance expecting net sales growth between 9% and 12% year-over-year.

On this news, the price of Hayward's stock price fell $2.50, or 17.9%, to close at $11.21 per share on July 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

