Atlanta's Bombshell Lingerie Installs 30 foot Christian Louboutin-esque Mirrored Stilleto

Atlanta's Bombshell Lingerie installed the world's largest Christian Louboutin-esque mirrored stiletto that customers walk through to enter. The stripper lifestyle brand just opened its "naughty girl" flagship store with a 30 foot mirrored heel that walked out of Las Vegas!

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bombshell Lingerie is Atlanta's own exclusive dancerwear specialty shoppe for the stripper in all of us! Billed as a "naughty girl clothing" store, Bombshell customers enter through a 30 foot Christian Louboutin-esque Mirrored Stiletto developed by Tokyo Valentino himself. They offer the latest fashion collections including bras, panties, lingerie, corsets, stockings, dancer heels, jewelry, money purses, pole grip, glitter dust, and their own custom designs. Bombshell Lingerie is committed to inspiring women in Atlanta with bomb *ss products that champion women in the most feminine way. They are dedicated to female empowerment. They believe that all woman are Bombshells!!! As a lifestyle brand focused on celebrating bad girls, Bombshell Lingerie honors diversity, inclusion, self confidence, and individuality. Their products inspire you to look good inside and out in the naughtiest way!

