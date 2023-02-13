Organ and Tissue Transplantation Global Market Report 2023: Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ Transplantation Market Grows
The "Organ and Tissue Transplantation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tissue Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Preservation Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR
The Organ and Tissue Transplantation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$18.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$37.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Market Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Current & Future Analysis
- A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide
- Demand and Supply Imbalance
- Measures to Address Organ Shortage
- Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors
- Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues
- Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations
- Bone Grafts: An Overview
- Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations
- Organ and Tissue Transplantation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention
- Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition
- Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues
- Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants
- Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply-Demand Gap Widens
- Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages
- Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ Transplantation Market Grows
- Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation
- A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market
- Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure
- Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Promote Tissue Transplantation
- Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance
- LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants
- Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend
- Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation
- Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants
- Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough Competition
- Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth Prospects
- Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market
- Key Recent Technological Innovations
- 3-D Bioprinting
- Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges
- Lung Perfusion Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
