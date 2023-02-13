Biopesticides Global Market Report 2023: Market Likely to Benefit in the Long-Term from Proposed Imposition of Carbon Fees

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopesticides: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biopesticides Market to Reach $28 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biopesticides estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Bioinsecticide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biofungicide segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR

The Biopesticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



