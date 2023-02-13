Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Global Market Report 2023: Applications in Diverse Industries Power Growth
Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Granular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fine Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $920.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$920.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$693.7 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE): A Versatile Material with Applications in Varied End-Use Industries
- Current & Future Analysis
- China Spearheads Growth in the PTFE Market
- Chemical Processing Industry Leads the PTFE Market
- Granular and Micronized Forms of PTFE
- PTFE Production Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Global PTFE Trade - An Overview
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Micronized PTFE Powder Market: Applications in Diverse Industries Power Growth
- Demand for Potable Drinking Water - A Major Growth Driver for PTFE Membranes Market
- Hydrophobic PTFE Membranes Dominate PTFE Membranes Market
- Riding on Industrialization and Urbanization, Asia-Pacific Leads PTFE Membranes Market
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market: Chemical Processing and Pharma & Medical Industries Spur Demand
- Teflon Coatings Market Exhibits Significant Growth
- Novel Technologies Fuel Demand for Teflon Coatings
- Demand for Dry Film Lubricants Continues to Grow
- Innovations Sustain PTFE Market
- A Glance at Latest Innovations in the PTFE Space
- PTFE Application in Renewable Energy Systems - A Promising Growth Opportunity
- Automotive Industry: PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers Essential to Improve Performance and Durability of Components
- Consumer Appliances: Need for Durability and Long Working Life Drives Demand for TeflonT PTFE Products
- Thermoplastic to Improve PTFE Processing Technology
- PTFE Market - Pricing Dynamics
