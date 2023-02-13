Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Global Market Report 2023: Applications in Diverse Industries Power Growth

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Granular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fine Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $920.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$920.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$693.7 Million by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

