DeepPower CEO Discusses Geothermal Energy with the Editor of ThinkGeoEnergy

Andrew Van Noy’s CEO chat with Carlo Cariaga, Editor-In-Chief of ThinkGeoEnergy, reveals some common misconceptions about geothermal energy

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, announced that CEO Andrew Van Noy discussed geothermal energy with Carlo Cariaga.



Carlo Ace Cariaga is a chemical engineer and Editor-In-Chief of ThinkGeoEnergy, one of the largest online publications covering geothermal energy news. ThinkGeoEnergy delivers business-to-business news with a focus on development, technology, finance, and related topics paired with market analysis and events in forming and connecting players in the international geothermal energy market. Mr. Cariaga began his career as a geochemist with Energy Development Corporation, the largest geothermal developer in the Philippines.

Drawing upon his years of experience, Mr. Cariaga touched on the challenges in public-facing education in the geothermal energy industry: “The industry really needs science communicators - it’s very technical and very science-based. Being able to translate all that information into something more palatable is quite a bit of a challenge.” Despite these challenges, Mr. Cariaga noted that geothermal energy has recently received attention from major oil and gas players. As the world transitions to renewable green resources, this may indicate a positive outlook for geothermal energy and Slim Hole Drilling Technology.

Andrew Van Noy, CEO of DeepPower, commented, “The Geothermal industry is fortunate to have a publication like ThinkGeoEnergy which consolidates relevant news and updates so that the market has access to important information that helps educate players in the industry. What Carlo and ThinkGeoEnergy have done with their online publication is vital to the industry so that news can be properly disseminated. Mr. Cariaga and his team are taking an often-dense topic and presenting it in a way that is accessible to the public. The geothermal industry is certainly grateful for Mr. Cariaga’s support in exploring renewable green energy.”

This CEO Chat can be viewed at https://youtu.be/RCXLjlc6Iac

For more information about DeepPower, Inc., please visit our website at www.DeepPower.com

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:

1 (800) 347-0589