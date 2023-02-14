Bloom Fitness Announces 2023 Yoga for All Event

Lead with heart. Fitness follows.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom Fitness, a Houston-based non-profit that leads people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to a lifetime of fitness, announced that its 3rd annual Yoga for All event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 10 am to 11:30 am at Karbach Brewery.

At the event where everyone is an athlete, yoga instructor Mynette Murtagh will lead an inclusive session, complete with sound bowls, giveaways and live music. Registration is required at the event, but no prior experience is needed to participate.

“We will have a certified yoga instructor and some amazing regular yoga athletes who just happen to have an intellectual or developmental disability lead a wonderful, beautiful community event of about 300 to 400 people enjoying yoga together regardless of their abilities,” said Kim Torres, Executive Director of Bloom Fitness.

All participants will receive a Vuori/Bloom T-shirt and swag bag, and the first 30 registrants will receive a Vuori yoga mat. Sound bowls will be led by Farida Meguid, and following the yoga session live music will be provided by The HUBCAPS, a local band of neurodiverse musicians. Activewear company Vuori generously donated the giveaway items for the event. Other sponsors include Waterbridge, Karbach, The Rezai Family, HEB, KNOW Autism, Night Owls, and Always Creativ.

Free parking will be available at all Karbach Brewery parking lots. For bus/van dropoff, use the parking lot next to the Karbach gift shop for direct access to the event. For special accommodation requests, contact info@bloomfitness.org.

Last year’s event drew 300 attendees and more than 15 disability service providers that showcased their talent. This is the organization’s 2nd-largest Houston fundraiser. To become a sponsor, contact kim@bloomfitness.org.

About Bloom Fitness

Bloom Fitness is an organization of heart-led volunteers guiding the intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) community in life-long fitness. From pilates to cycling to chair fitness, they provide IDD adults and their service providers access to low cost, in-person and virtual fitness classes. In addition to the benefits of fitness, Bloom classes offer athletes connection and a sense of pride, belonging and love.