EU calls Azerbaijan authorities to release civic activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev
The Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan says it is very concerned about the rapidly deteriorating health conditions of detained civic activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev.
On 9 December 2022, Hajiyev was arrested and detained pending trial for alleged “hooliganism” and “disrespect for court”. The activist claimed the persecution to be political and started a hunger strike.
“We call once again upon the authorities to release him expeditiously and to work towards creating a safe and enabling environment for civil society actors,” says a Facebook post by the EU Delegation.
