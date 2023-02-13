Life Reinsurance Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

life

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Life Reinsurance Market," The life reinsurance market was valued at $222.14 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $647.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in demand for various insurance plans is anticipated to drive the life reinsurance market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic increased awareness of the need for life insurance among the general public. One of the primary causes of rise in demand for life and health insurance plans during COVID-19 is the high cost of its treatment in private hospitals.

Due to a rise in life insurance claims, many life reinsurers have reported increased premium rates recently. Reinsurance companies can manage risk and perform better by keeping premium prices high. As a result of this action, life reinsurers will probably put pressure on insurance firms to increase insurance prices. The cost burden is then transferred to end-user insurance clients.

Region-wise, North America dominated the life reinsurance market trends in 2021. It is attributed to the fact that the increase in demand in artificial intelligence and technologies in life reinsurance is emerging the overall life reinsurance market. Moreover, rise in awareness about the insurance products in North America and increase in life reinsurance brokers in the region are propelling the growth of the life reinsurance market.

Top Impacting Factors

Helps insurance companies acquire more clients

Controls competition among insurers

Moreover, the life reinsurance sector is changing how policies are written as a result of automated technologies. Adopting direct to customer (D2C) frameworks, which benefit insurers and re-insurers, can strengthen relationships between customers and insurers. Major market player Swiss Re has created a direct to customer automated underwriting system called as Magnum that helps insurers to expedite their underwriting processes. Such a technology enables insurers to access and make use of vast amounts of consumer data, enabling reinsurers to improve the precision of risk profile. The life reinsurance sector is predicted to undergo further changes as a result of these developments.

Type

Facultative Reinsurance

Treaty Reinsurance

Product

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Distribution Channel

Direct Writing

Broker

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players RGA Reinsurance Company, Everest Re Group, Ltd., Hannover Re, Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Company, AXA XL, The Canada Life Assurance Company, MAPFRE, PartnerRe, Swiss Re, Munich Re

