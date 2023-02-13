Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Provides Custom Made Coverage Programs In Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- Carson City, Nevada, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





NV-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company would like to reach out to Las Vegas businesses and talk about some of the coverage programs that are available to businesses in the area and beyond. Talisman is known for providing a variety of unique coverage programs that are tailor-made to meet the needs of each of its clients. Working with the insurance company gives clients total control over their insurance coverage, allowing them the freedom to manage risk in ways few other insurers can match, and Talisman would like to ensure that more clients are aware of — and can make use of — that coverage.

“Talisman has been able to provide custom claims management through the use of state-of-the-art technology,” says the firm. “They also employ different claims management providers to allow efficient claims processing for each of their cell programs. This insurance company is structured as a protected cell captive insurance firm in Nevada and provides protected cells to underwriters who have a need for a regulated vehicle for transferring risk and direct access to capacity through reinsurance alternative risk finance markets. The claims technology makes use of proprietary claims software integrated into a cell captive program. This has the advantage of being less costly compared to the use of licensed software for commercial insurers.”

The Las Vegas insurance company’s use of certain technology allows for a greater level of efficiency making it possible for the claims process to be streamlined. Talisman also uses local adjusters who meet high ethical and have years of experience, which gives participants the best claims experience possible. Further, since claims make up the majority of a captive’s expenses, best practice claims management allows captives to distinguish themselves from traditional insurers, and this is why many consider Talisman Casualty Insurance to be the top choice for captive insurance in Las Vegas.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has been serving its clientele for years, primarily in the specialty insurance sector. Their services and coverages are only available to commercial clients that participate in an underwriting cell. The company provides a range of specialty programs with customized administration and personalized coverages. Talisman’s underwriting is done in ways that build relationships thanks to their emphasis on personal attention. The insurance company strives to offer excellent client service, something that has slowly been disappearing from the insurance industry.

Certain clients have access to Talisman Casualty’s surety program. Talisman says, “Surety bonds are also just known as sureties. They are a promise by a guarantor or surety to pay the obligee a particular amount if the principal party fails to adhere to a certain obligation, like the fulfillment of contract terms. A surety bond gives the obligee protection from losses that might result from a principal party's failure to uphold their obligations.”

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company’s goal is to offer a wide range of unconventional options for ‘cutting edge’ providers and professionals who take advantage of the opportunities provided by a constantly changing economy. The insurance company creates new and unique ways for clients to protect themselves in a highly competitive and ever-changing market.

A number of clients have left excellent reviews of Talisman Casualty online. “With the type of business we work in, we need specialized insurance,” says a Google review from Marta D. “Many other companies could not provide all of the coverage we needed. Once I started working with Talisman, they blew my expectations away. They were able to provide packaged policies so that my business is fully covered from any risks. They are incredible, positive, and always helpful.”

Another review from Marybelle E. states, “We've had a great experience with Talisman Casualty Insurance. I've relied on them more than once when I needed last-minute Pet Sitting Insurance coverage. They maintained not just a high standard of service but also exceptional rates for comprehensive plans.”





For more on Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, clients may visit the insurance company’s website.

