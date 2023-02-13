Public schedule for Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson (Feb. 13-17, 2023)
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 13 – Feb. 17, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 13
2 p.m. Meet with Speaker Wilson, Gail Miller and Steve Starks
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Feb. 14
9 a.m. Meet with Colorado River Authority
Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Meet with Brian Nielson, Utah Department of Corrections
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 15
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Virtual meeting
9:15 a.m. Meet with community team
Location: Rampton Room
10:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Host business news conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Speak with Cyprus High School U.S. Government students
Location: Gold Room
6 p.m. Attend NBA All-Star tip-off celebration
Location: Vivint Arena
Thursday, Feb. 16
8:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of communications
Location: Virtual meeting
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership
Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
10 a.m. Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Let Me Speak to the Governor
Location: KSL NewsRadio
1:15 p.m. Meet with United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee
Location: Governor’s Office
2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
3:05 p.m. Meet with South Valley Chamber of Commerce
Location: Gold Room
4:30 p.m. Meet with Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chair
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, Feb. 17
9:30 a.m. Honor 2022 Fallen Warriors
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
Saturday, Feb. 18
6 p.m. Attend NBA All-Star Night
Location: Vivint Arena
Sunday, Feb. 19
4:45 p.m. Attend NBA pre-game reception
Location: Vivint Arena
6 p.m. Attend NBA All-Star Game
Location: Vivint Arena
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 13 – Feb. 17, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Feb. 13
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Attend Jewish Day at the Capitol event
Location: East Senate Building, Beehive Room
12:30 p.m. Meet with Noorda College students
Location: Capitol Boardroom
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 14
9:30 a.m. Politico interview
Location: Virtual
10 a.m. KSL-TV interview
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house
Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220
1:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 15
7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
9:15 a.m. Meet with community team
Location: Rampton Room
10:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, Feb. 16
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership
Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
10 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan
Location: Gold Room
2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, Feb. 17
No public meetings
