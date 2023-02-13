Public schedule for Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson (Feb. 13-17, 2023)

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Feb. 13 – Feb. 17, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 13

2 p.m. Meet with Speaker Wilson, Gail Miller and Steve Starks

Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Feb. 14

9 a.m. Meet with Colorado River Authority

Location: Virtual meeting

11 a.m. Meet with Brian Nielson, Utah Department of Corrections

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Feb. 15

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership

Location: Virtual meeting

9:15 a.m. Meet with community team

Location: Rampton Room

10:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:15 a.m. Host business news conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Speak with Cyprus High School U.S. Government students

Location: Gold Room

6 p.m. Attend NBA All-Star tip-off celebration

Location: Vivint Arena

Thursday, Feb. 16

8:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of communications

Location: Virtual meeting

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room

10 a.m. Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Let Me Speak to the Governor

Location: KSL NewsRadio

1:15 p.m. Meet with United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Location: Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

3:05 p.m. Meet with South Valley Chamber of Commerce

Location: Gold Room

4:30 p.m. Meet with Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chair

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, Feb. 17

9:30 a.m. Honor 2022 Fallen Warriors

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

Saturday, Feb. 18

6 p.m. Attend NBA All-Star Night

Location: Vivint Arena

Sunday, Feb. 19

4:45 p.m. Attend NBA pre-game reception

Location: Vivint Arena

6 p.m. Attend NBA All-Star Game

Location: Vivint Arena



Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 13 – Feb. 17, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Feb. 13

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Attend Jewish Day at the Capitol event

Location: East Senate Building, Beehive Room

12:30 p.m. Meet with Noorda College students

Location: Capitol Boardroom

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 14

9:30 a.m. Politico interview

Location: Virtual

10 a.m. KSL-TV interview

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house

Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220

1:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Feb. 15

7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9:15 a.m. Meet with community team

Location: Rampton Room

10:15 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room

10 a.m. Meet with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan

Location: Gold Room

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Friday, Feb. 17

No public meetings

###