Super Lawyers 2023 Recognizes Atlanta Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Garvish
Elizabeth Garvish is pleased to celebrate 11 years of recognition by Super Lawyers® from 2013-2023ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garvish Immigration Law Group’s Founder and Managing Member, Elizabeth L.A. Garvish has been selected to the 2023 Georgia Super Lawyers list. Elizabeth has been included in this prestigious list since 2013. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.
Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
Earlier in 2023 Elizabeth was named a Georgia Titan 100 which recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 business leaders using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Both Elizabeth and her law firm, Garvish Immigration Law Group, were named by U.S. News and World Report in the 2023 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America and the the 2023 Edition of Best Law Firms, respectively.
The Daily Report recognized Elizabeth as a Legal Innovator in June 2022 at the Georgia Legal Awards (now the Southeastern Legal Awards). The law firm was also voted Best of Georgia Immigration Law Firms in 2022 by the Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll.
In addition to Elizabeth’s outstanding legal work, she is striving to create change and use Garvish Immigration Law Group as the case study for how to lead with love and happiness. Elizabeth frequently writes and speaks about her entrepreneurial journey and how she is creating the Happiest Law Firm in America. Elizabeth says, "I look at things differently than most lawyers. I don’t plan for failure. I use energy, manifestation and even love coupled with creativity and intelligence to get my clients the outcomes they desire."
About Elizabeth L.A. Garvish
Elizabeth Garvish founded Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC in 2011 after practicing immigration law in small boutique firms, big law and nonprofits. Elizabeth is a certified global speaker by the EO Global Speakers Academy and presenter on entrepreneurship and U.S. immigration topics around the world. She is an active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and speaks at many AILA conferences and events. Elizabeth serves on various national committees and is the Past Chair of the Georgia-Alabama Chapter of AILA. She earned her law degree from Tulane University and her undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University.
About Super Lawyers®
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in their state or region. Super Lawyers is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. Lawyers are selected to a Super Lawyers list in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
