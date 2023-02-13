Ankylosing Spondylitis Market to Hit $5,140.94 Million by 2030 at 4.6% CAGR - Global Analysis by Allied Market Research

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market size, share, growth

The high cost of therapy and adverse effects of drugs used for treatment may hinder the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of arthritis that affects the spine and other joints. It is a chronic condition characterized by inflammation in the joints, leading to pain and stiffness. The disease is more common in men than women and often starts in early adulthood. The market for ankylosing spondylitis treatments is growing, driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and the growing demand for effective treatments. The market is expected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ $8,110.59 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021𝐭𝐨 2030.

There are several drugs available for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, and interleukin-17 (IL-17) inhibitors. Biologic drugs, such as TNF inhibitors and IL-17 inhibitors, have been shown to be effective in treating ankylosing spondylitis, and their sales are growing rapidly.

Major players operating in the ankylosing spondylitis market include 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐕𝐢𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜,,𝐀𝐦𝐠𝐞𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜,,𝐄𝐥𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲,𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬,𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬,𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐤 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐈𝐧𝐜,𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐆,,𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜,𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝,𝐔𝐂𝐁, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.. These companies are focused on research and development to bring new and innovative treatments to the market, and they are also involved in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

The advancement in ankylosing spondylitis therapy is one of the key drivers of the ankylosing spondylitis market growth. The development of new and effective treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies like Taltz, has helped improve the management of the disease and reduced its symptoms. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for these treatments, contributing to the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of ankylosing spondylitis therapy is a major challenge for the market. The cost of advanced treatments, such as biologics, can be quite high, making it difficult for patients to access these treatments. Additionally, the adverse effects associated with the drugs used for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis also limit their usage and contribute to the market growth being restricted.

The growth of the global ankylosing spondylitis market is majorly driven by an increase in prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis. For instance, according to paper published in Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology, in 2020, titled ‘Prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis in Spain’, the study found that about 7.3% population shows positive screening for ankylosing spondylitis. Furthermore, rise in number of orthopedic hospitals and diagnostic centers boost the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. For instance, according to Definitive Healthcare data in 2020 there are more than 30,500 orthopedic surgeons in the U.S.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

In North America, the ankylosing spondylitis market is further segmented into the United States and Canada. The United States has the largest market share, driven by the high prevalence of the disease and the availability of advanced treatments. Additionally, the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies and the high healthcare expenditure in the country also contribute to the growth of the market.

In Europe, the ankylosing spondylitis market is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is the largest market in Europe, with countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy contributing significantly to the market. The growth in this region is driven by the high prevalence of the disease, the availability of advanced treatments, and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies.

In Asia-Pacific, the ankylosing spondylitis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in this region is growing, driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and the growing demand for advanced treatments. In addition, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising awareness about the disease also contribute to the growth of the market.

The Rest of the World (RoW) includes countries in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market in this region is growing, driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and the growing demand for advanced treatments. The market in this region is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing awareness about the disease.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥.

In terms of treatment type, the market is segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, and others. The TNF inhibitors segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, driven by their effectiveness in treating the disease and the growing demand for biologic treatments.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment is the largest, driven by the high demand for advanced treatments and the availability of a wide range of products in hospitals.

