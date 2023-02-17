NFBPWC Participates in United Nations Commission on the Status of Women 67 - March 13th, Salvation Army Auditorium, NYC

NFBPWC Logo CSW 67 NFBPWC United Nations Parallel Event CSW 67 NFBPWC Official Banner

Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

The NFBPWC aligns with the UN initiatives around the challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls. CSW 67 Is a global conversation for all stakeholders.” — Megan Shellman-Rickard, President - NFBPWC