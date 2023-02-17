NFBPWC Participates in United Nations Commission on the Status of Women 67 - March 13th, Salvation Army Auditorium, NYC
Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.
The NFBPWC aligns with the UN initiatives around the challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls. CSW 67 Is a global conversation for all stakeholders.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs is participating in this year's United Nations Commission on the Status of Women CSW 67 global event.
— Megan Shellman-Rickard, President - NFBPWC
The sixty-seventh session of CSW will take place from March 6 - 17, 2023.
Representatives of Member States, UN entities, and ECOSOC-accredited non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from all regions of the world are invited to contribute to the session.
The Priority Theme is Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. The title of the NFBPWC presentation is, From Second Grade to Second Act: Cybersecurity Promotes Gender Equality.
From our organization's standpoint, there is a gap in gender representation within the cybersecurity field that adversely affects the equality and empowerment of young women and women seeking to restart their careers, especially during the pandemic. This has been a longstanding issue in the field of technology, where women are a small proportion of the workforce.
OBJECTIVES:
a) Illustrate ways to advocate for women’s empowerment in cybersecurity
b) Instill courageous acts of professional bravery when faced with a male-dominated field
c) Share innovative domiciliary ideas and transfer them into a technological environment
The keynote speaker, Teressa Gehrke, is the Founder and CEO of PopCykol, a cybersecurity awareness company for kids. She has worked in cybersecurity since 2014 as a technical writer, user experience consultant, and project manager. She holds a master's degree in Genetic Anthropology and International Development from Colorado State University and studied network security at Arapahoe Community College. She consults for companies in cybersecurity, offering her expertise in security awareness and project design. She was nominated for Cybersecurity Woman of the Year in 2022 by United Cybersecurity Alliance. She is the vice president of the BPW Denver chapter (NFBPWC affiliate chapter).
This free event is hybrid and registrants can participate online or in person.
The link for more information and to register is here: https://www.nfbpwc.org/event-5093073
NFBPWC Membership is not a requirement to attend this event - it is open to the public.
About NFBPWC
NFBPWC, is celebrating 104 years as an organization. We are a national network of Business and Professional Women with the mission to develop the professional, business and leadership potential for women at all levels. We advocate for the equal participation of women and men in power and decision-making roles. We actively champion equal education and research funding for women's and girl's issues as part of our advocacy platform.
As an affiliate of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women, also known as BPW International, we have consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and collaborate with many non-governmental organizations worldwide to empower working women. Former NFBPWC members have forged the path of the women’s equality movement. They include four first ladies of the United States, a US supreme court justice, authors, esteemed business and professional leaders.
Suzette Cotto
National Federation of Business & Professional Womens Clubs
+ +1 (818) 848-2848
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube