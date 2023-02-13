Time Traveler Backups endorsed by Louisiana Dental Association
Time Traveler Backups is now the endorsed computer backup and disaster recovery service of the Louisiana Dental Services (a for profit subsidiary of LDA).TUSCALOOSA, AL, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time Traveler Backups is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement that will make it the endorsed computer backup and disaster recovery service of the Louisiana Dental Services, Inc. (a wholly owned for profit subsidiary of the Louisiana Dental Association).
“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Time Traveler Backups. Computer backup and disaster recovery is extremely important to our membership because it provides the protection that is required to keep their offices running and assists in fulfilling the HIPAA requirements for protection of patient data. With Louisiana being a coastal state, our members need this service.” – Commented Annette Droddy, CEO of Louisiana Dental Services and Executive Director of the Louisiana Dental Association.
About Time Traveler Backups:
Time Traveler Backups has been providing backup and disaster recovery as a fully managed service for small to medium sized organizations for over 18 years. The service takes hourly backups of entire computer systems (not just data), encrypts them, stores them both locally and remotely, and when required provides concierge technical assistance, all for a low monthly cost. Unlike partial “data only” backups, full system backups provide “true” disaster recovery when required. All backups are immutable (can’t be modified), fully monitored, and 100% complete system copies. These backups provide protection from ransomware, hardware/software failures, user errors, and/or catastrophic events. Time Traveler Backups is now the only backup and disaster recovery product endorsed by Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Dental Associations.
About Louisiana Dental Services:
A wholly owned for profit subsidiary of the Louisiana Dental Association. Established in 1878, the Louisiana Dental Association (LDA) is the largest professional health organization for dentists in Louisiana. It is a statewide grassroots organization whose purpose is to promote, advocate, and protect the dental profession. The LDA has nearly 1,900 members. The LDA promotes your services, represents your needs and provides support services and continuing education events on a state level, while the ADA provides similar services on the national level. Our members deserve an incredible membership experience, which means valuable benefits and outstanding service - and the promise to continue to improve.
