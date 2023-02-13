At 8.37% CAGR, Cryotherapy Market Size to Surpass USD 12.98 Billion by 2030 | By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of prostate, liver, and cervical cancers is a key factor driving cryotherapy market revenue growth

Cryotherapy Market Size – USD 6.34 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.37%, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in cryotherapy techniques and use of CO2-based cryogen” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cryotherapy market size was USD 6.34 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of cryotherapy for treatment of non-cancerous dermal conditions is a crucial factor driving market revenue growth.

Cryotherapy involves freezing of partial or whole body, or even specific localized regions of patients body suffering from dermal conditions, such as warts, moles, or pre-cancerous lesions, and even different types of cancers including retinoblastoma, prostate cancer, liver cancer, and cervical cancer. Increasing use of cryotherapy for pain management is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market to a considerable extent. Whole-body cryotherapy entails use of ultra-cold temperature that can cause physiological hormonal responses and release of adrenaline, noradrenaline, and endorphins. This has the potential to benefit those suffering from mood disorders such as anxiety as well as depression. According to studies, whole-body cryotherapy proved beneficial in short-term treatments for both medical conditions, which is expected to increase adoption of cryotherapy during the forecast period and contribute to revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the cryotherapy market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the cryotherapy market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the cryotherapy industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Competitive Outlook:

The global cryotherapy market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global cryotherapy market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

eRAD, Hologic, Inc., RamSoft, Inc., General Electric Company, Carestream Health, DeepTek, Volpara Health Limited, Qlarity Imaging, Therapixel, and Lunit Inc.

Global cryotherapy Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global cryotherapy market based on services, devices, application, end-use:

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Whole Body Cryotherapy

Ice Pack Therapy

Cold Water Immersion

Partial Body Cryotherapy

Cryosurgery

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cryochamber

Cryogun

Cryoprobes

Tissue Spray Probes

Tissue Contact Probes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Skin Tags, Warts, and Dark Spots

Cancer

Cervical

Prostate

Liver

Bone

Retinoblastoma

Carcinoma

Pre-Cancerous Moles

Pain Management

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cryotherapy Clinics

Spas and Fitness Centers

Others

Chapter 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Regional Overview:

The global cryotherapy market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global cryotherapy market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The pain management segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of joint and muscular pain among members of elderly population as well as launch of advanced cryotherapy solutions for pain management. Patients of arthritis, tendonitis, runner’s knee, and lower back pain regularly use cryotherapy for pain relieving and slowing down transmission of pain to their brain.

The cryochambers segment revenue is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for cryochambers in sports training centers, spas, and beauty parlors is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Recently, companies have collaborated with gyms and fitness centers to install cryochambers for providing relief from post-exercise pain and reduce athletic injuries.

The hospitals segment is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing preferences of cancer patients and various dermatological conditions to get treated in hospitals due to availability of equipment as well as healthcare providers, nurses, and ambulatory services is driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, increasing number of investments in healthcare and rise in healthcare spending are some other factors expected to support revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

The North America market is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share compared to other regional markets owing to rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of prostate cancer in countries in the region. Statistics of the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimate that around 268,490 new cases of prostate cancer and 34,500 deaths are expected to occur in the U.S. in 2022. Innovations in cryotherapy equipment as well as increasing number of cryotherapy clinics are some factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the cryotherapy market in North America during the forecast period.

On 21 June 2021, Medtronic plc. announced that Arctic Front Family of Cardiac Cryoblation Catheters received expanded U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for treatment of recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation as an Alternative to Antiarrhythmic Drug (AAD) treatment as a first rhythm control strategy. The expanded indication is based on findings of STOP AF First, which is a prospective, multicenter randomized research that approved Medtronic cryoablation method to be more effective than AAD treatment in avoiding atrial arrhythmia recurrence.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

