Introducing Southwind Interior Designs: a renowned interior firm offering services with personality
A renowned interior firm based in Edmond, Oklahoma is making waves in the industry by offering its unique and original services with a more personal touch.
Out of everything we do at Southwind Interior Designs, my favourite thing is putting in the hard work for a client, and having their space turn out better than they could even have imagined,”EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A renowned interior firm based in Edmond, Oklahoma is officially making waves in the industry by offering its unique and original services with a more personal touch.
— Mishana (Shay) Brown
Always set to go the extra mile for its clients and customers, Southwind Interior Designs offers imaginative interior ideas and inventive solutions in order to help people create functional and liveable spaces they’ll love for years to come.
But what truly sets Southwind Interior Designs apart is their effort to always go one step further throughout the process for their customers, and by offering a 100% personalised experience, regardless of the type of service.
Specializing in both Residential and commercial design they are very flexible to all of their client needs.
“Out of everything we do at Southwind Interior Designs, my favourite thing is putting in the hard work for a client, and having their space turn out better than they could even have imagined,” says Mishana Brown, founder of Southwind Interior Designs.
“Although many service-based businesses offer a standard package, we are completely flexible and tailor our pricing and packages to the client, depending on the property size, requirements, and taste. When it comes to helping people finish their dream home or property, we’ll always go that extra mile to ensure it exceeds their expectations.”
Specializing in residential and commercial new builds, residential and commercial remodels, floorplans, decorating, staging, exterior remodels, and more, Southwind Interior Designs is able to carry out full-service designs for both personal and business projects.
“Our interior design process finds its foundation through partnering with our clients and developing a relationship built on communication, respect, and trust,” says Mishana.
“Throughout everything that we do, communication is key, and we’ll always ensure everything that needs to be communicated is done before the project commences, and throughout. The respect and trust is also imperative, and we’re so lucky to work with such wonderful people that now trust us completely with almost every idea that we have.”
Southwind Interior Designs places a huge focus on this communication and trust aspect within their business, which is something they provide from the beginning, sometimes even before a project physically commences – for example, when they use new and advanced 3-D rendering platforms and floorplans to help customers visualize their new room or property style.
Shay Brown
Southwind Interiors Design Firm
+1 4056332721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other