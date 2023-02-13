Global Market for Pistachios Is Projected To Reach a Value of US$ 7.4 Billion by the End of 2033: Fact.MR Report

Growing Demand for Healthy Snacks Fueling Global Sales of Pistachios. Bakery, Dairy, And Confectionery Industries Is Expected To Present New Business Opportunities For Market Players

Pistachios are a rich source of antioxidants and fiber and help lower cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of cancer, and maintain blood sugar levels. They are widely consumed by patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. North America has favorable conditions for growing pistachios, with a moderate climate, hot and dry weather, and fertile soil. Iran, Türkiye, and the United States produce around 90% of the world's pistachios. The United States exports pistachios to countries such as Spain, Germany, and China.

Roasted pistachios are becoming popular among health-conscious and vegan consumers as a healthy snack alternative to high-fat options. This growing demand for healthy snacks presents lucrative opportunities for the pistachios market. Additionally, consumers’ shift toward vegetarianism is driving the sales of pistachios.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 7.4 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.1 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global pistachios market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of pistachios around the world are estimated to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2033.

The present size of the global pistachios market is US$ 4.5 billion.

Demand for pistachios in Canada is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of pistachios in Germany are expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2033.



According to a Fact.MR analyst, “Demand for pistachios is being driven by their increasing use as a flavor enhancer in various bakery products and their growing popularity as a nutritious snack option.”

Key Market Players

Del Alba International

Wonderful Company LLC

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.

Santa Barbara Pistachio Company

Primex Farms, LLC

Nichols Pistachio

Keenan Farms

Horizon Growers

Segmentation of Pistachios Industry Research

By Product : In-shell Shelled

By End Use : Bakery and Confectionery Flavored Drinks Breakfast Cereals Dairy Products Others

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pistachios market for the period 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the pistachios market on the basis of product (in-shell, shelled), end use (bakery & confectionery, flavored drinks, breakfast cereals, dairy products, others), and distribution channel (hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, others), and across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

