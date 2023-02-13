Tooth Be Told Takes the World by Storm: Ethical Oral Care Brand Seeks Wholesalers to Expand Global Reach
CHELTENHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tooth Be Told, a pioneering brand in offering all-natural, eco-friendly, and ethical oral care solutions, is eager to partner with wholesalers who share their vision of promoting sustainable and cruelty-free dental hygiene. By partnering with international wholesalers, Tooth Be Told aims to expand their global reach and provide consumers worldwide access to their high-quality, plastic-free, vegan and fluoride-free toothpaste.
The brand, known for its innovative use of charcoal as an active ingredient and minty taste, is now seeking partnerships with retailers and distributors to bring their products to a wider audience.
Founded by Peter Glass, Tooth Be Told has quickly become a favourite among consumers who are looking for natural and sustainable options for their oral care routine. The brand's commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing and cruelty-free practices has resonated with consumers who are looking for a healthier, more responsible alternative to traditional toothpaste.
"We are thrilled to be expanding into the wholesale market and are looking forward to working with retailers and distributors who share our values and commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable products to their customers," said Peter Glass, Founder of Tooth Be Told. "We are thrilled with the positive reception of our product in the UK market and are eager to bring the benefits of our all-natural, plastic-free, vegan, and fluoride-free toothpaste to customers around the world."
The company, which has experienced significant success in the UK with their distribution partners, is eager to replicate this success in new markets. As a brand dedicated to promoting environmentally friendly and cruelty-free products, Tooth Be Told is looking for wholesalers who align with their values and mission. With a strong commitment to providing consumers with high-quality oral care options, Tooth Be Told is poised to make a positive impact on the global market.
For wholesale inquiries, interested parties are invited to contact Peter Glass directly at peter@toothbetold.com.
About Tooth Be Told:
Tooth Be Told is a Cotswolds-based brand that offers all-natural, plastic-free, vegan, and fluoride-free toothpaste made with charcoal as an active ingredient and a minty taste. The brand was founded with the goal of providing a healthy, sustainable, and responsible alternative to traditional toothpaste and is committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing and cruelty-free practices.
For more information, please visit www.toothbetold.com
