CARGOJET ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc CJT in conjunction with the release of its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (5:30a.m. Pacific Daylight Time) on Monday March 6, 2023. Fourth quarter and Year End 2022 results will be released, prior to the market opening on Monday, March 6, 2023. The financial results will be released by newswire as well as filed with SEDAR. The results will also be available on our website.

Ajay K. Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Calver Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Porteous Chief Strategy Officer, Pauline Dhillon Chief Corporate Officer and Sanjeev Maini interim Chief Financial Officer of Cargojet will review fourth quarter financial results and corporate developments.

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number(s) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

Local Number:                   416 340 2217
Toll Free Number:              1 800 806 5484

Participant Passcode:     1743281#

Should you be unable to participate, an instant replay will be available until Thursday, April 6, 2023 by dialing:

Local Number:                905 694 9451
Toll Free Number:           1 800 408 3053
Access Code:                  6372240#

For any one- on- one calls please contact Scott Calver to coordinate timing. We look forward to having you participate in our call.

