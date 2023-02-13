Integrate.io Earns Top Spot on G2's 2023 100 Best Software Awards

This week Integrate.io, the leading no-code data pipeline platform announced that it has been named one of G2's Best Software Products of 2023.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, visited by 80 million software buyers each year. The Annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software products via authentic, detailed product reviews from actual users.

The 5 core data products offered individually on the Integrate.io platform make it the industry's first complete no-code data pipeline platform for data teams and line-of-business Citizen Integrators alike (think Webflow or Bubble for Data Pipelines).

Hundreds of companies that you know, like 7-Eleven, Deloitte, Heinken, McDonalds, and Samsung already use the Integrate.io platform to solve their data pipeline integration challenges. These and other customers have gravitated to the platform for its no-code ease of use and truly uncommon global, 24/7 customer support.

The platform's powerful data stack includes:

ETL & Reverse ETL

ELT & CDC

API Generation

Data Warehouse Insights

And all new (and free) Data Observability

In 2022 Integrate.io welcomed Michelle Rabenaldt as Head of Customer Success & Support. Rabenaldt quickly built a team that consistently delivers NPS & CSAT scores in the 96%, along with delightful customer experiences. "Building a genuine, on-going partnership with our clients really sets us apart from other vendors and software solutions in our space. I've been on both sides and learned that as an organization, we're most successful when our customers are happy and thriving."

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

The top 100 products are ranked based on reviews by actual users across all categories. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology here. To learn more about the Integrate.io No-Code Data Pipeline Platform built for line of business citizen integrators, visit us online: https://www.integrate.io/

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Integrate.io

Founded in 2012, the Integrate.io No-Code Data Pipeline Platform helps modern data leaders instantly evolve their Data Stack through a single login. The platform powers smarter, data-driven decision making and Go-to-Markets that drive functional growth. The Platform instantly extends any size data team with no-code ETL, the fastest ELT data replication on the market, instant API Generation, Data Warehouse Insights, and new Data Observability monitoring. The platform unlocks connections to over 200 data sources, databases, and SaaS applications.

Integrate.io is led by some of the world's most accomplished data experts, engineers, and developers. The company has built deep loyalty on the strength of its offering's results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005030/en/