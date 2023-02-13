The Worldwide Hydrogen Fuelling Station Industry is Estimated to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027: Increasing Investment in Development of Advanced Components Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Fuelling Station Market Report Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product Type, By End User, By Region And Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen fuelling station market was valued at US$ 2620.5 million in 2021, estimated to reach US$ 3320.2 million in 2027, with a CAGR 4.0% from 2022-2027.

A clean energy fuel is referred as Hydrogen. To fuel cars, heavy duty trucks, Vans, Buses, scooters, Hydrogen Fueling Station are used.

Market Drivers

Major driving factors for the growth of the Hydrogen Fueling Station Market are increasing Investment in Development of Advanced Components and major Companies Investing in R&D Activities to Brighten Their Market Prospects.

Increased emphasis on decarbonizing energy and expansion in the expatriate community are also one of the main driving factors for the market growth.

In addition, the increasing adoption of low carbon technologies, growing demand for hydrogen-powered automobiles, and government regulation also boost the market growth.

Market Restraints

Key restraining factors that hamper the Hydrogen Fueling Station Market growth are High costs of production, the lack of an existing value chain, and the need for international standards.

Market Segmentation

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market is segmented into major 4 categories. Based on Product, the market is divided into Retail vs. Non-Retail Stations, Mobile Hydrogen Stations. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hydrogen Tube Trailers, Tanker Trucks, Pipeline Delivery, Railcars and Barges. Based on Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific hold the largest share of the market in 2020 and is expected to hold the same during the forecast period owing to the large-scale deployment of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in countries like China and South Korea.

The market in Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years because of the favorable carbon reduction policies implemented by the European Union which will enhance the demand for advanced hydrogen fueling stations in the region.

