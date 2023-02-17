39± Acres of Shenandoah Valley Property w/Frontage on US-340 Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of 39.39± acres of land w/1,200'± of US-340 frontage and approximately 13 tillable acres & 26 wooded acres in Shenandoah Valley Virginia”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the on line only auction of 39.39± acres of land w/1,200'± of US-340 frontage and 2,000'± of frontage on Dry Run Creek and approximately 13 tillable acres & 26 wooded acres in central Shenandoah Valley Virginia on Tuesday, February 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in this potential filled property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID and Make it YOURS!!”
“This potential filled property is conveniently located within minutes of downtown Elkton, 9 miles from Massanutten Resort and 19 miles from Harrisonburg & James Madison University,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Puffenbarger.
Tuesday, February 21 - Online only bidding begins to close @ 2:00pm
2145 East Side Highway, Elkton, VA 22827 – (NOTE: The physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY. Auction property is located across the road from this address.)
39.398 +/- acres of land in just minutes outside of downtown Elkton, VA (Rockingham County)
• 1,200' +/- of US-340 (Eastside Highway) frontage
• 2,000' +/- of frontage on Dry Run Creek
• Approx. 13 tillable acres & 26 wooded acres (farmer that is currently leasing the tillable acres is interested in renewing the lease with the new owner, but not a requirement)
• There is a certification letter on file with the Health Department for a 4 BR conventional septic system
• Per the Rockingham County zoning code (Article VIII, Section 17-806), this property can be divided into a minimum of 5 acre tracts with a minimum of 100' lot width and set backs apply. (Please conduct your own due diligence)
• Scenic views of Massanutten Peak
• Several potential home site locations
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on line real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at (540) 421-5007 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
info@nichollsauction.com
