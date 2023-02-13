Readers' Favorite announces the 5 STAR review of "Planes, Trains, and Relics of the Past" by Cheryl Denise Bannerman
Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome
"I got quite hungry reading and was pleasantly surprised at the end of the great story that I could attempt to make the very food Anna enjoys throughout the novel."”OVIEDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome.
— Melanie Kennedy for Readers' Favorite
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth book "Planes, Trains, and Relics of the Past" by Cheryl Denise Bannerman, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BRQRN1BD.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Melanie Kennedy for Readers' Favorite Cheryl Denise Bannerman brings us another exciting novel in the Anna Romano Mystery Series, with Planes, Trains, and Relics of the Past. Anna Romano has found herself entrenched in another mystery. Her best friend and publisher, Shirlene Booker, has gone missing after going on a cruise with a potential love interest. Intent on finding her friend, Anna scours Shirlene’s computer and enlists the help of her detective fiancé John Solace. Through some top-notch sleuthing and policework, Anna and John realize Shirlene has been kidnapped and flown to England by her very own half-brother. The reason for this terrible crime? Greed. Only greed could compel a man to stop at nothing to get what he thinks he deserves. It’s a race against the clock as Anna and John need to find Shirlene, get her home safely, and bring the kidnapper to justice.
It's my first time being dropped into the Anna Romano Mystery series and I absolutely loved it. The pacing is fast and entertaining. Planes, Trains, and Relics of the Past is a wonderful mystery filled with amateur sleuthing, police procedures, magical artifacts, and a trip across the pond. I adored that Cheryl Denise Bannerman added recipes at
the end of the book for the dishes she wrote about. I got quite hungry reading and was pleasantly surprised at the end of the great story that I could attempt to make the very food Anna enjoys throughout the novel. Bannerman has written a wonderful story filled with an exciting adventure that can be enjoyed as part of the series or as a standalone novel."
You can learn more about Cheryl Denise Bannerman and "Planes, Trains, and Relics of the Past" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/planes-trains-and-relics-of-the-past where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages. Release date: 2/14/23
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
800-RF-REVIEW
support@readersfavorite.com
https://readersfavorite.com
Media Relations
Readers' Favorite LLC
800-RF-REVIEW
support@readersfavorite.com
Visit us on social media:
Other