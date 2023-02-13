Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Expected to Generate $8.6 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

The expanding number of applications of printed and flexible sensors serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global printed & flexible sensors market. The demand for components used in medical equipment had multiplied significantly during the pandemic, and hence, the associated requirement of components such as flexible sensors were on hype. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global printed & flexible sensors market garnered $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $8.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $8.6 billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 186 Segments covered Printing Technology, Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in requirement in portable and smart electronic products from the consumer electronics industry Printed and flexible sensors have enhanced mechanical and thermal properties, as well as lighter weight when compared to rigid sensors Opportunities The expanding number of applications of printed and flexible sensors Restraints High cost

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global printed & flexible sensors market.

Furthermore, flexible sensors had also been deployed in the fight against coronavirus, leading to their benefit. For instance, in 2021, John Rogers leads a team at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., which fabricates flexible, soft, skin-like materials which have health-monitoring applications. These were customized and used to spot symptoms of covid-19.

But even during these times, the flexible sensors market was affected significantly by trends in 5G deployment, automotive technology advancements, and the continued progress in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global printed & flexible sensors market based on Printing Technology, Type, Application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on printing technology, the flexographic printing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global printed & flexible sensors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the screen printing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the image sensor segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global printed & flexible sensors market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the chemical sensors segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global printed & flexible sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global printed & flexible sensors market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global printed & flexible sensors market analyzed in the research include Interlink Electronics, Inc., Tekscan, Inc., PST Sensors (pty) Ltd, gsi technologies, peratech holdco limited, ISORG SA, Canatu Oy, PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, KWJ Engineering Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global printed & flexible sensors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the printed & flexible sensors market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing printed and flexible sensors market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the printed & flexible sensors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global printed & flexible sensors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Printed and Flexible Sensors Market Key Segments:

By Printing Technology:

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Others

Flexographic Printing

By Type:

Biosensors

Touch Sensors

Image Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Others

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)



