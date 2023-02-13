From Tiny Homes to Multigenerational Living, Northwesterners Can See All the Latest Products and Services for the Home at The Seattle Home & Garden Show 2023

Presented by KornerPocket Billiardz

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny homes will be big, energy savings will be hot and ideas for multigenerational living will be in abundance when the Seattle Home & Garden Show 2023, the oldest and largest home show in the nation, opens its doors February 25 through March 5 at Lumen Field Event Center.



A tiny home display featuring the latest designs in backyard cottages for the Northwest, a full offgrid solar power system that can power your home year round and solutions for keeping your home comfortable during weather extremes are just some of the products and services Northwesterners will see at this year’s show. With higher housing prices and interest rates, Northwesterners are opting to stay in place and remodel, say exhibitors at the Seattle Home & Garden Show, who represent some of the leading building, design, landscape and home improvement professionals in the region.

“The Seattle Home & Garden Show is a one-stop shopping opportunity for home improvement,” said Michael Kalian, executive director for the Seattle Home & Garden Show. “The public can meet with leading building and design professionals in the region, as well as comparison shop no matter the size of their project, all in a single location.”

New to this year’s Seattle Home & Garden Show is a tiny homes village highlighting the latest trends in affordable housing. Built by Carriage Houses Northwest of Marysville, this exhibit features the latest designs in backyard cottages and accessory dwelling units. All the homes in the exhibit will focus on affordable housing, whether it is for use as primary residences (including expanding living space) or recreational housing.

Other features at this year’s Seattle Home & Garden Show include:

LANFest, an onsite computer gaming event for gamers of all ages

A 20 x 80 square foot game room exhibit featuring the latest in in game room equipment

Swim/Bike/Run for Habitat, an onsite fundraiser for affordable housing with proceeds donated to Habitat for Humanity (the public is invited to sign up to compete)

Art and antiques appraisals by Ph.D antiques appraiser Dr. Lori (February 25 & 26 only)

Daily “Meet the Experts” seminars on all things for exterior and interior home improvement



Parking

Plenty of parking will be available at Lumen Field Event Center Parking Garage and Mariners Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free™” in designated lots courtesy of RSVP. Park for $5.00 with E-ticket purchase courtesy of BECU and Aqua Quip.

About the Seattle Home & Garden Show

The Seattle Home & Garden Show runs Saturday, February 25 through Sunday, March 5 at Lumen Field Event Center. Show hours are: Saturdays 10 AM – 6 PM; Monday – Friday 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday, February 26 10 AM – 6 PM; Sunday, March 5 10 AM – 5 PM. Admission is $15.00 Adults, $10.00 Seniors (60+), $9.00 Military, $3.00 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home & Garden Show at Lumen Field Parking Garage and Mariners Garage. E-tickets are brought to you by BECU and Aqua Quip. “Too much to see, come back for free™”. Show visitors can register to return a second day for free.

The Seattle Home & Garden Show is sponsored by Master Builders Association and The Seattle Times. Toyota Official Show Vehicle.