Juniper Square Completes $133MM Fundraise to Fuel Innovation and Growth in Private Markets

Led by Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl, the growth capital will support the expansion of the company’s platform and service offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Square , the leading provider of partnership enablement for the private funds industry, today announced it has raised $133 million in growth capital. This investment was led by Owl Rock , a division of Blue Owl, with contributions from existing investors Ribbit Capital , Redpoint Ventures , and Felicis Ventures and new investors Fifth Wall and Pappy Capital . Designed to provide GPs and LPs with a universal system to manage their private partnerships, Juniper Square will utilize this investment to accelerate innovation, expand its fund administration services and fuel rapid growth in private markets.



This fundraise is yet another milestone in a nine-year history of innovation and growth for Juniper Square. To date, more than 1,800 GPs use Juniper Square to support more than 32,000 investment partnerships that span over 500,000 LPs and $700 billion in LP capital. From commercial real estate to venture capital, many of the largest and most sophisticated GPs within the private equity industry adopted Juniper Square’s platform and solutions in 2022. Select client wins included: Avanath Capital Management , Berkshire Residential Investments , BentallGreenOak , CBRE Investment Management , GSV Ventures , Haun Ventures , LaSalle Investment Management , and Ribbit Capital .

“We are very excited to lead this round of financing for Juniper Square - we’re seeing significant adoption of Juniper Square’s products among GPs in private markets as demand continues to increase for modern investor relations and administration solutions,” said Darragh O’Flaherty, Principal at Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl . “As a leading provider of capital solutions for GPs operating private funds, Blue Owl understands firsthand how digital can transform private markets by reducing costs, improving efficiency and building transparency and trust at every stage of an investment partnership.”

Building on its track record of modernizing the LP's experience, Juniper Square plans to roll out an industry-first adaptive investor portal in 2023. The most significant enhancement to the company’s investor portal since its launch, the new portal will dynamically present the appropriate level of information based on the sophistication of GP and LP reporting relationships. This capability will enable better comprehension, information retrieval and ultimately ease of use for LPs in private markets. In addition, Juniper Square is enhancing the security and workflows that underpin the portal, making sharing sensitive financial documents safer and easier than ever.

The company’s modern approach to fund administration -- uniting expert practitioners with innovative and efficient workflows to improve quality, transparency and the investor experience-- has resulted in rapid growth of the service. In the past year, Juniper Square Administration grew assets under administration (AUM) by more than 4x and customers by more than 2.5x. In the coming year, Juniper Square plans to expand its administration organization and services further while investing in the security and efficiency of administration workflow through deep integrations with banking partners.

“Juniper Square provides GPs and LPs with a common record for their partnership data while delivering seamless, integrated and cost-effective administration to their investment funds,” said Alex Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Juniper Square. “The significant growth we’ve seen in GPs and funds served underscores the rapid digitization of private markets that is underway and accelerating. We are eager to use this investment to bolster our administration services and accelerate our growth.”

Juniper Square’s growth is also attributable to its leadership in customer success and data security. The retention rate for the company’s portal solution is greater than 99%, and Juniper Square maintains both SOC-1 and SOC-2 compliance for the management of customer data. In addition, customers rate Juniper Square a 4.9 out of 5 stars on both Capterra and G2, two leading vendor review websites.

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, offering a universal system for GPs and their LPs to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of their partnerships. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,800 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 32,000 investment entities that span over 500,000 LPs and $700 billion in investor equity.

