Gynaecology Drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report: Gynaecology Drugs Market , (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Disease (Gynaecology Cancers, Contraception, Female Infertility, Menopausal Disorders, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Gynaecology Infections, Endometriosis, and Other diseases), Market Segment by Therapeutics (Non-hormonal Therapies, Hormonal Therapies), Market Segment by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Market Segment by Type (Generics, Branded), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The Gynaecology Drugs market was valued at US$43,561 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Gaps in Knowledge Hampering the Growth

Uncertainties in Gynaecology cancer treatment encompasses several factors such as efficacy data; limited information about off-label use of drugs; and possible adverse events due to the use of drugs. Additionally, restraints include lack of sufficient data to develop understanding around hazards of infectious diseases in pregnancy and impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Furthermore, use of hormonal therapies come with number of side-effects such as depression, stress, bleeding, etc that exert a pressure on women. Eventually, physicians are reluctant to prescribe new treatments or medications hampering consequently affecting the uptake of therapies. Additionally, there is still an unmet need with respect to understanding the impact of medications and their possible side effects that urges for an increase in awareness.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/gynaecology-drugs-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 344-page report provides 166 tables and 293 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Gynaecology Drugs market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. This new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Gynaecology Drugs. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, process, upstream, downstream, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Gynaecology Drugs market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

High prevalence of gynecological diseases.

High prevalence of diseases related to Gynaecology is expected to increase the demand for advanced treatment of diseases and thus drive market growth. According to the study conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), gynecological diseases led to 8,640 deaths worldwide in 2019. Furthermore, around 39.6% of all females (1.53 billion) were living with these diseases. Globally, cervical cancer contributed 487,300 new cases, uterine corpus cancer accounted for 233,300 new cases; ovarian cancer with 230,000 new cases while vagina, vulva, placenta, and ill-defined sites cancer contributed for 74,900 cases.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/gynaecology-drugs-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increased Demand for Gynaecology Drugs in Emerging Markets

Rise in purchasing power in developing countries has enhanced healthcare treatments leading to increased accessibility and affordability. For instance, in 2020, Mankind Pharma launched the first generic drug for dydrogesterone which is considered superior to progesterone and is indicated for more than ten gynaecological indications including sustenance of pregnancy during infertility treatments. After mankind Pharma several other pharma companies such as Emcure, Alkem, Torrent and Eris have entered this drug market. The branded version for this drug is named Duphaston from Abbott and is highly expensive. Thus, availability of new products is increasing the adoption among people from these regions enhancing growth of gynaecological drugs.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Gynaecology Drugs market are Merck, Pfizer, GSK, AbbVie, Roche, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Pharma (Part of Johnson & Johnson), AstraZeneca, and Amgen. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On Sep 2022, Lynparza, developed by AstraZeneca and MSD, obtained approval for advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer maintenance treatment in China.

On August 2022, Bayer, received extension of 8 years for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for contraception – Mirena.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: