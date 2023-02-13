Currently Operating as Spy Cider, Ontario Cidery & Distillery on 80± Acres Auctioning via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

808108 24th Sideroad, The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Ontario NOH 1J0, Canada Commercial structure, currently housing a craft distillery In the heart of popular ski destination, The Blue Mountains Across nearly 3,000 square feet, there is state-of-the-art production facilities, a top-of-the-line Geothermal Heating and cooling system, a fire suppression system, and a two-story consumer-facing retail shop and tasting room. 80±ac property with European and culinary heritage varietals

In cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, the property to auction in March via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

An auction opportunity such as this comes few and far between, especially for a fully functional production facility with retail and hospitality, as well as nearly 80 acres of land.” — Rachael Werner, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleek, contemporary, and turn-key Cider making and distilling ventures, or a vision of something further, the structure currently operating as Spy Cider House and Distillery, will auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rachael Werner of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. Listed for $3.8 million CAD, the estate to auction with No Reserve to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Bidding is scheduled to be held 15–22 March via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This is an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to create their dream vision,” stated Rachael Werner, Listing Agent. “An auction opportunity such as this comes few and far between, especially for a fully functional production facility with retail and hospitality, as well as nearly 80 acres of land. Ultimately, this buying opportunity allows individuals to name their price, and we look forward to working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to find a new owner.”

Immersed in the The Blue Mountains of Clarksburg, Ontario, the structure and 80± acres, located at 808108 24th Sideroad, offer limitless possibilities. Across nearly 3,000 square feet, there are state-of-the-art production facilities, a top-of-the-line Geothermal Heating and cooling system and fire suppression system, and a two-story consumer-facing retail shop and tasting room. The two spaces invite guests into the art of producing cider, spirits, and more, while the four-season patio offers sweeping views of the vineyards, including seven acres of newly planted European cider varietals—all just 15 minutes from the Blue Mountain Resort for a short drive to enjoy apres-ski sips in front of a fire.

Additional features include an open concept design, with large, custom windows; a full retail set up with a 15-foot custom bar and refrigeration units; a second-floor loft with expansive outdoor views; a year-round main floor pergola-shaded deck with cafe seating and fire pits; facilities include a 700-liter German manufactured ‘CARL’ still, six 12,000-liter fermentation tanks, a 12,000-liter carbonation/brite tank, and Glycol-temperature-controlled tanks.

Comprised of galleries, shops, restaurants, and Victorian architecture, Clarksburg seamlessly blends culture and the great outdoors. Enjoy the many galleries and studios of this thriving artists' enclave and explore Marsh Street Centre as the town's cultural heart, hosting a variety of performance art and live music. Centrally located in the tourist heart of The Blue Mountains, 808108 24th Sideroad is just minutes from Thornbury and South Georgian Bay coastline, four private ski clubs, and many hiking and biking trails. A quick two-hour ride from Toronto, The Blue Mountains welcome a steady stream of visitors year-round. Nearby Collinwood Regional Airport, or Toronto Pearson International Airport—an hour and a half away—provide easy access for travel to the destination of choice.

808108 24th Sideroad is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.