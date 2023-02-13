33rd Annual Palm Beach Jewish Festival Goes Virtual Today Through February 18
The Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival strives to bring the finest examples of cinema from around the world to South Florida and we're thrilled that our chosen films are as diverse as our community.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, 33418, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best of Jewish cinema continues at the 33rd Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival (PBJFF), with virtual viewings today through February 18, 2023. All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.pbjff.org.
— Jesse Rosen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mandel JCC
Films to watch virtually include: Labyrinth of Peace, My Dearest Enemy, The Man in the Basement, America, Lost Transport, March ’68, Xueta Island, Back in Berlin, Love Gets a Room, Barren, Best of Shorts. Here is the full virtual schedule: https://pbg.jcconline.com/pbjff/.
There is drama, romance, comedy and suspense galore as this year’s international selection of films, which explore the Jewish experience and the diversity of the community around the globe. The featured films encompass diverse themes, including Jewish issues, Jewish achievement and valor, modern Israeli life, and Jewish culture, arts, and history. Several films are making their Palm Beach County, Florida, United States, and North America premieres at the Palm Beach festival.
“The Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival strives to bring the finest examples of cinema from around the world right here to South Florida,” said Jesse Rosen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches. “We are thrilled to be able to say that our chosen Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival films are as diverse as our community.”
HOW TO “FEST” VIRTUALLY (February 12 – 18, 2023): Individual virtual tickets are $18.00 per household. Tickets need to be purchased in advance at www.pbjff.org.
All films shown during the virtual week of the festival will be available to watch on Eventive, an on-demand streaming platform. Once started, ticketholders have 48 hours to finish watching a film before it expires and is no longer available. Visit PBJFF.org/faq for how to “fest” virtually.
For a complete schedule and ticket information, please visit www.PBJFF.org. To purchase tickets, visit www.PBJFF.org call 877-318-0071.
About the Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival
The Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival strives to bring the finest examples of cinema from around the world to South Florida. The chosen films are as diverse as the community. Some focus on Jewish issues, others spotlight Jewish achievement and valor; still others document Jewish culture, arts, and history. All of our films celebrate the Jewish experience and the diversity of the community. Founded in1990, the festival continues to grow and evolve as we continue to expand our selection of narrative features, shorts films and documentaries to reflect the interests of our audience.
About the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches
The mission of the Mandel JCC is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life. The organization’s top priorities include: Connecting families to Jewish life; Healthy living; High-quality Jewish cultural arts; Connecting people to Israel; and Reaching out to the broader community. The Mandel JCC of the Palm Beach Beaches has two locations: Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach. Learn more by visiting JCConline.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here