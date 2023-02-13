Kia Germany to Host Live Event with ENGAGE to Open First Dealership in the Metaverse

Experience the Kia Sportage in an Interactive Kia World

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGAGE XR Holdings Plc (AIM: EXR; Euronext Growth: EXR), a virtual reality ('VR') technology company and provider of virtual communications solutions in the metaverse, today announced its partnership with Kia Germany to open the automaker's first flagship dealership in the metaverse. To kick off the grand opening of the metaverse-based dealership, Kia is hosting a live, immersive and interactive reveal event on February 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST on the ENGAGE platform.



Event attendees will be taken on a virtual journey to the Kia dealership where they will have the opportunity to get a close-up view of the Kia Sportage like never before. Once transported into the space, attendees’ avatars will be able to walk through the virtual showroom where they can interact with the vehicle, experience the Kia workshop and get answers to their questions about the car. Attendees will also be able to view the latest TV spot of the Kia Sportage campaign and learn more about Kia's contribution to a sustainable and electrified world.

“The launch of Kia Germany’s flagship dealership in the metaverse demonstrates the versatility of the metaverse and how the automotive industry can expand its reach virtually,” said David Whelan, CEO and co-founder of ENGAGE. “Customers now have another option on how to research and purchase a vehicle and we anticipate this will be the first of many dealerships to open in the metaverse.”

The 90-minute event will be hosted by Benjamin Schrenner, General Manager National Marketing Communications at Kia Germany and Jean-Philippe Pottier, Marketing Manager Digital Platforms at Kia Germany. Together, they will guide attendees through a brief presentation and then a demonstration of the metaverse dealership space. Guests will also have the opportunity to freely explore and interact in the space.

“The metaverse is not the future, but already one of the most revolutionary trends of the present and we are thrilled to open the doors of our Kia flagship dealership in the metaverse,” said Jean-Philippe Pottier, marketing manager digital platforms at Kia Germany. “During the event and beyond, customers will be able to interact with our vehicles and communicate with our sales team virtually from the comfort of their homes. This is the dealership of the future.”

To register for the free event, please visit http://engagevr.io/kiagermany and follow the steps. The event will be available in 2D on desktop, tablets and mobile devices and via VR headsets.

