Garages Near Me poised to fix long-term parking in Germany

Finding and managing long-term parking is now a couple of clicks away

We're poised to fix long-term parking by giving garages and parking spots the end-to-end online platform they deserve.” — Jozef Sorocin, Founder and CEO

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garages Near Me (GNM) is the first online marketplace focusing on the long-term renting of parking spaces & garages in Germany.

Searching for a parking spot is nerve-wracking and time-consuming. According to a 2017 study, the average search for a parking spot in German cities such as Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Essen or Frankfurt takes more than 60 hours per year. That is 60 extra hours spent in the car, as well as 240 kilometres driven just for the purpose of finding a parking spot. It is no surprise, then, that many choose to rent a permanent parking space. But how do you find an affordable, long-term garage or parking spot nearby? Jozef Sorocin has taken on this challenge with his new start-up.

GNM is an online marketplace that lets private and commercial parking providers list, advertise and manage their available parking spots. Potential tenants, on the other hand, can find, book and also manage their parking online. A waiting list for the preferred parking space with a notification function once it becomes available ensures fast and convenient access to the optimal parking spot. On top of that, GNM facilitates recurring invoicing and rent collection via its powerful web platform.

"Securing a long-term parking space is a major ordeal. GNM is changing that by giving garages and parking spots the platform they deserve. We didn't just settle for a simple aggregator website – we added more services bringing value to both our providers and our drivers," says Jozef Sorocin, the platform founder and CEO.

Garages Near Me (garages-near-me.com) was founded in early 2023 by the 29-year-old Jozef Sorocin. The launch is taking place in 2023 in Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and throughout key metro areas across Germany.