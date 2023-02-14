New Year's Gym Goers Aren't Focusing On Weight Loss
The tide has shifted to the importance of mental health and stress relief.RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new year is the time for everyone to reflect on their health and wellness. But, instead of weight loss goals and beach body dreams, the team at 9Round Fitness has seen people looking to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, and escape the mental burnout still leftover from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic trauma.
"We see countless stories of people sick and tired of mental stress," says owner/operator Jon Shafeei. The stories are continuing to pile up, and the trend has shifted to I need to find the mental clarity that exercise provides. Most years, new years resolutions are tied to weight-specific goals, but with the overwhelming evidence on the effects exercise plays in our mental health, people are turning to the gym for their stress reduction.
"Every day, medical professionals see the ravages of our stressful lifestyles, whether as mood disorders (anxiety and depression) or its somatic manifestations (ulcers, heart attacks, strokes). There is a lot of evidence that exercise can reduce stress, so regular exercise should play a role in all of our lives." Says Dr. Eugene Leung. The typical American is in a dire situation when it comes to managing their mental health, and it is incredible to see them turn to exercise as part of their plan.
While we've known for years how beneficial routine exercise is for us both physically and mentally, people still aren't talking about it enough. A multi-year *study by the CDC determined that exercise was linked to a 40% reduction in mental health days. In contrast, weight management has always motivated people to exercise - and it's not enough. Gaining both the mental and physical benefits of routine exercise is an essential factor to promote if we want to see more Americans put forth the effort to value their health and wellness.
9Round Fitness is a kickboxing fitness facility. With locations nationwide, they offer a 30-minute circuit workout that delivers results. Members enjoy a no-class time system while certified instructors guide them based on their fitness level. Nutrition support and encouraging accountability are other factors of 9Rounds' signature system. 9Round Raleigh - Falls River Ave is celebrating 9 years of service to the community this month.
