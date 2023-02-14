Eventefi.com Announces a New Way to Purchase a Wide Range of Insurance Products Online

Visit us at www.eventefi.com

for Consumers, Small Businesses, and Insurance Brokers

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventefi.com which is a subsidiary of United Schools Associates (USA), was established in 2013. From its inception, USA has worked with a wide range of school districts throughout the country, including Chicago Public Schools, Philadelphia Public Schools, Washington, D.C. Public Schools, and more. The company has been endorsed by city government agencies, numerous educators, principals, school leaders, school districts, and school unions, including the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. USA has enrolled thousands of employees into group benefit plans, and they are now taking their expertise online to help virtual clients enroll in best-in-class insurance products online through Eventefi.com. The company has an A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating and hundreds of 5-star reviews. Eventefi.com offers term life insurance, income protection insurance, critical illness insurance, and accidental death & dismemberment insurance.

Eventefi.com’s new and simplified way to purchase insurance coverage means they have a solution easily available to help customers select the best plans for all life events. The company provides online and offline, enrollment platforms, which makes applying for coverage hassle-free. Most applicants don’t even need a medical exam. Eventefi.com’s streamlined underwriting process uses new technology and predictive modeling to provide an instant decision. When that isn’t possible, they’ve reduced the waiting period from months to days.

“Adverse life events can happen swiftly and unexpectedly,” says Eventefi.com's President & CEO Wendell J. Carter. “Cancer, stroke, heart disease, and more…but we want people to know that their financial world doesn’t have to come crashing down as a result. Our goal is to show everyone how to access emergency money to keep the bills paid during times of stress.”

Eventefi.com’s team of licensed agents is dedicated to finding the right insurance policy for each individual. If customers are not happy with their policy in the first 30 days for any reason, the company will refund their payment in full.

Eventefi.com analyzes client information against its wide range of product offerings in real-time, matching customers to a policy that suits their needs with a price that works for them. Customers can cancel their policy anytime, with no cancellation fees.

Eventefi.com has reimagined the virtual insurance application process. Customers receive a hassle- and stress-free process coupled with a guarantee that they will receive insurance coverage they might not have realized they qualified for.