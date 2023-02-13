On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Revenue to Cross $386.24 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global on-demand staffing platform market size is driven by surge in need for talent acquisition and management, focus on candidate experience & employee engagement and automation in hiring process.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecasts to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud Based) and Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)”; The global on-demand staffing platform market growth is expected to grow from USD 168.48 million in 2022 to USD 386.24 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2028.





Global On-Demand Staffing Platform Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 168.48 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 386.24 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 138 No. of Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Deployment, and Enterprise Size





Global On-Demand Staffing Platform Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Appjobs Sweden AB; Graphite Solutions, Inc.; Hire an Esquire, Inc.; Instawork; MyWorkChoice; QWICK, INC.; Snagajob; Traba; Ubeya; and Wonolo Inc. are the leading players profiled in the on-demand staffing platform market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In 2020 , Upshift Work LLC launched a new mobile app for clients. With the help of a mobile platform, the company’s clients can manage their Upshift account on-the-go. This new tool is being offered to our clients at no extra cost.

In 2022, Traba announced that it raised US$ 20 million in a Series A funding round, led by Khosla Ventures with participation from Founders Fund, General Catalyst, SciFi VC and Atomic. To date, the startup has raised US$ 23.6 million; Founders Fund and General Catalyst led Traba’s seed round.





Surge in Need for Talent Acquisition and Management Drives Global On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Growth:

Talent acquisition leaders continually strive for data-driven mindsets and essential technology that enable their organizations to execute the recruitment process. Real-time analytics and insights to analyze the quality and cost of new hires, as well as candidate feedback scores, are closely evaluated. With the advancements in technology and increasingly agile workplaces, organizations are adopting on-demand staffing platforms across several industry verticals. Manually emailing prospects is time consuming and is becoming an unsustainable approach to build relationships with prospective hires and manage the recruitment funnel. In line with this, on-demand staffing platforms tend to eliminate the needless complexity and inefficiency of manual communications by automating the hiring process. Thus, the growing need for talent acquisition and management is driving the on-demand staffing platform market growth.

The staffing industry is increasingly investing in and adopting new recruitment technologies and adjusting to a completely unfamiliar staff hiring environment to fulfil temporary employment needs. Temporary employees are hired for a specific project while not having to commit on long-term benefits. Several on-demand staffing platform companies engage in partnerships and new product launches to pilot new organizational structures and increase business productivity. For instance, in September 2022, Workfall, a remote staffing startup, launched a new product—Automated Work Contracts. The product aims to create a seamless experience, enabling both partners and hiring companies to discuss terms of hiring and ensuring that payments are linked to the delivery of services and provide security to both parties. As a result, the growing need for instant hiring temporary staff is boosting the on-demand staffing platform market growth.





The on-demand staffing platform market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. Hiring of last-mile deliveries, mainly across logistics, e-commerce, and food categories, and the rapid establishment of several start-ups and SMEs have created a favorable environment for contingent staff and temporary workers. This factor is expected to flourish the market growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. In the Middle East & Africa, the demand for flexible staffing continues to rise as tourists arrive from across the world. New hotels and restaurant chains are opening in several industries, such as hospitality, retail, and entertainment, creating a need for temporary staff and gig workers. This, in turn, is propelling the on-demand staffing platform market in the region. In South & Central America, due to the slow pace of human capital development programs and the lack of adequate policy direction, there are many gaps between the demand and supply of contingent and skilled workforce. Therefore, the on-demand staffing platform in the region is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years.





On-Demand Staffing Platform Market: Industry Overview

The on-demand staffing platform market is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud based. By enterprise size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on geography, the on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, and the Rest of APAC), MEA (Saudi Araba, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), and SAM (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM).





