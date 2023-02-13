ZCG and ZCG Consulting Announce New Hires for 2023

Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"), a leading private markets asset manager, and ZCG Consulting ("ZCGC"), the business consulting platform of ZCG and a results‐oriented management consulting firm for middle market businesses, today announced the expansion of their growing teams with several new hires.

The following individuals have joined ZCGC:

James Carnrite has joined ZCGC as a Partner, Global Supply Chain & Logistics, where he is responsible for supply chain strategy. Prior to joining ZCGC, Mr. Carnrite was a Vice President at Twin Star Home, a Z Capital Group portfolio company, where he drove supply chain evolution, supply chain optimizations and a redefined S&OP process. Earlier in his career, Mr. Carnrite was responsible for managing global supply chain models and intra-America trade lanes and partnerships at Maersk- Sealand.

Peter Yeh has joined ZCGC as a Director, Strategic Finance, bringing significant experience in financial planning and analysis, budgeting and identifying and implementing initiatives to unlock value across multiple industries. At ZCGC, Mr. Yeh is responsible for supporting strategic financial transformation initiatives and overseeing portfolio company financial reporting, due diligence and M&A support. Prior to joining ZCGC, Mr. Yeh was within the Private Equity Value Creation group at Strategy&, part of the PwC Network, and before that was a Director with ToneyKorf Partners.

In addition, the following individuals have joined ZCG:

Sally Mei has joined ZCG as a Senior Associate where she is responsible for supporting the execution of new fund launches, capital raising, secondary transactions, co-investment processes and investor relations. Prior to joining ZCG, Ms. Mei was a Client and Productions Solutions Associate with Onex Corp where she focused on fundraising and investor relations efforts across the organization's private equity platforms. Earlier in her career, Ms. Mei covered the Industrial and Diversified Services sector as an Investment Banking Analyst at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Christian Battiloro has joined ZCG as an Associate, Corporate Finance, and a member of the ZCP Investment Team. At ZCG, Mr. Battiloro is responsible for supporting firmwide legal and compliance matters as well as working jointly with ZCG Investment Teams and portfolio company management teams. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Battiloro served as a Judicial Law Clerk to Hon. Thomas F. Brogan, Cv. P.J., in the Superior Court of New Jersey.

Matthew Kurtzweil has joined ZCG as an Associate and a member of the ZCP Investment Team. At ZCG, Mr. Kurtzweil is responsible for research & analysis of existing and prospective portfolio companies. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Kurtzweil was an Analyst at Ernst & Young Capital Advisors focused on mergers & acquisitions.

Paul Wharton has joined ZCG as an Associate and a member of the ZCP Investment Team. At ZCG, Mr. Wharton is responsible for research & analysis of existing and prospective portfolio companies. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Wharton was an Investment Banking Associate at Credit Suisse focused on mergers & acquisitions and an Investment Banking Analyst at Houlihan Lokey.

Mark Machado has joined ZCG as an Analyst where he is responsible for conducting research and analysis to support all aspects of fundraising, investor relations and corporate development across the Firm. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Machado was an Investor Relations Analyst with Solebury Trout where he provided strategic investor relations counsel and delivered comprehensive support to senior management teams across numerous sectors, including technology, media, and business services.

About ZCG Consulting

ZCG Consulting ("ZCGC") is the business consulting platform of ZCG and is a results‐oriented management consulting firm for middle market businesses. A reliable resource for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, our professionals offer deep functional expertise and customizable hands-on solutions to accelerate growth.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested approximately $30 billion and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $6.5B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005335/en/