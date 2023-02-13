Easterly Asset Management Hires Joe Yasinski as Senior Vice President

Easterly Asset Management ("Easterly"), a multi-affiliate asset manager of high-performing boutique investment firms, today announced the hiring of Joseph Yasinski as Senior Vice President. Yasinski will oversee sales efforts for the intermediary channel in the Northeast territory.

Yasinski brings with him 23 years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to joining Easterly, he was a Managing Director at Barings Asset Management. He held similar roles at both Gold Bullion International and Eaton Vance. Yasinski began his career in 2000 with Salomon Brothers.

In his role prior to joining Easterly, Yasinski spent over 8 years at Barings representing both mutual funds and alternative products for the Wirehouse, IBD and RIA channels. Additionally, he established and implemented sales and product strategy and maintained primary coverage responsibilities during his tenure at Gold Bullion.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Joe to the firm," said Mike Collins, Head of Distribution at Easterly. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and relationships in the Northeast. Combining his expertise with our exciting product line is bound to increase our relationships & sales across the region."

Joe added, "This is an exciting time at Easterly. Over the past three years, the firm has built out a diverse lineup of strategies for investors by partnering with high performing teams and managers. I am joining at a significant time and am proud to represent Easterly and its portfolio of outstanding products managed by industry veterans."

About Easterly Asset Management

Easterly Asset Management (Easterly) is a multi-affiliate platform that celebrates and supports the talent of boutique managers and teams. Easterly is committed to bringing investors innovative investment strategies by partnering with quality managers who possess deep domain expertise and are craftsman in their respective asset classes and investment processes. We support our partners by delivering best-in-class solutions in marketing, sales, technology, operations, human resources, and finance to scale their businesses. We also offer affiliates, through our platform partnerships, the opportunity to access our retail & institutional distribution services. With over 20 investment professionals across our seven teams, we offer a range of products including separate accounts, SMAs, 40 Act Funds, CITs and private placements. As December 31, 2022, Easterly had $3.2 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit Easterly at https://easterlyam.com/.

